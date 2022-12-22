salt bae world cup
Argentina’s win in one of the greatest soccer games of all time led to Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup for the first time in his career in a moment that sparked a whole lot of joy among fans of both the national team and the greatest player to ever live. Also, Salt Bae was there, and touched the World Cup, and now, FIFA is trying to figure out how to keep that from happening again.

Salt Bae, a Turkish chef and personality whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, got onto the pitch after the game and was able to get his hands on the top prize in the sport. There are a number of videos going around of Argentinian players, Messi included, confused as to why he was out there, sometimes putting his hands on the trophy itself.

As it turns out, FIFA wasn’t especially happy about this, and announced that “appropriate internal action” is forthcoming.

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on Dec. 18,” FIFA said, per ESPN. “The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

It is unclear what that internal action is going to be, but as ESPN noted, FIFA’s belief is that the World Cup “can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.” It is safe to assume that Salt Bae is not on that list.

