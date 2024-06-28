These Are The Top-25 Teams In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

EA Sports has slowly released information about its upcoming college football release, EA Sports College Football 25, throughout the week. So far, we’ve learned which teams are going to have the best homefield advantage in the game, which teams will have the best offenses, and which teams are going to be the nastiest on the defensive side of the ball. We also got a sights and sounds deep dive trailer, which looks unbelievably good.

On Friday morning, EA Sports finished its rollout this week by unveiling which teams will have the 25 highest overall ratings when the game drops next month. Unsurprisingly, a loaded Georgia team that should be No. 1 in the preseason polls is the best in the game, with Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, and Texas rounding out the rest of the top-5.

Here’s the full list of teams:

1: Georgia, 95 OVR

2: Ohio State, 93 OVR

3: Oregon, 93 OVR

4: Alabama, 92 OVR

5: Texas, 92 OVR

6: Clemson, 90 OVR

7: Notre Dame, 90 OVR

8: LSU, 90 OVR

9: Penn State, 88 OVR

10: Utah, 88 OVR

11: Michigan, 88 OVR

12: Florida State, 88 OVR

13: Miami, 88 OVR

14: Texas A&M, 88 OVR

15: Ole Miss, 88 OVR

16: Colorado, 87 OVR

17: Oklahoma, 87 OVR

18: Wisconsin, 87 OVR

19: USC, 87 OVR

20: Virginia Tech, 87 OVR

21: NC State, 87 OVR

22: Kansas, 87 OVR

23: Arizona, 87 OVR

24: Oklahoma State, 87 OVR

25: Iowa, 87 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 will hit consoles on July 19, although early access will be available on July 16 for those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game.