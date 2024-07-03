Travis Kelce has made a few appearances at the Eras Tour over the last year, and recently, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end went from watching in the crowd to appearing on stage. During one of the tour’s stops in London in June, Kelce surprised fans in attendance by joining his partner, Taylor Swift, on stage during a moment between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

It seemed inevitable that Kelce would do something like this at some point, but that did not stop people (including Swift) from losing their minds over it. And on the latest edition of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce explained how the whole thing came together.

Travis saying it initially his idea to go on stage during the 1989 set but that Taylor found the “perfect part of the show” for him to be a part of ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NU5M7CmoXA — 🏈👑 (@TayvisHaze) July 3, 2024

“Well, I initially mentioned it to Tay,” Kelce said. “I was like, how funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 album, that era. She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?'”

Kelce, unsurprisingly, was totally on board, and pointed out that he’s seen the show enough times that Swift “might as well put me to work here.”

“Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” Kelce continued. “There was no, like, bike in case I ran into somebody else or, like, hit one of the dancers or anything. It was, like, the safest option.”