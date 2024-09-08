The Miami Dolphins season did not get off to the best of starts in Week 1. Just over two hours prior to kickoff in Miami, Tyreek Hill was detained by police just outside the stadium after he was cited with reckless driving on his way to the game and put in handcuffs after an alleged verbal altercation with police.

Then, once the game started, the Dolphins got off to a slow start against the Jaguars, falling behind 17-7 at the half and it looked as though they’d be down 24-7 late in the third quarter as Jacksonville was driving deep in Miami territory. However, Travis Etienne got the ball punched out of his arms just shy of the goal line, with the Dolphins recovering it in the end zone to give them a bit of life.

They quickly capitalized on the ensuing drive when Tua Tagovailoa found Hill down the sideline and he outran every angle by the Jags secondary to take it to the house for an 80-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to just three.

CBS quickly cut away from Hill’s celebration, which was likely on purpose, but Hill mimicked getting put in handcuffs as his celebration, with Jaylen Waddle pretending to have the keys to get him out.

Tyreek Hill just threw a big FU to Miami PD with that TD celebration!

That felt like a lock if Hill scored a TD on Sunday, and he and the Dolphins did not let the opportunity to have some fun with his pregame incident go. The videos of the incident from fans driving by showed the officers being quite forceful with Hill, and Miami PD has already announced they’re investigating the incident and will review body camera footage.