The Miami Dolphins came into the 2024 season with lofty expectations, but things were derailed pretty quickly when Tua Tagovailo left a loss to the Bills in Week 2 with yet another concussion that kept him out for much of the season. Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins offense sputtered, and they ultimately finished 8-9 on the season and out of the playoffs after a season-ending loss to the lowly New York Jets.

It was the latest disappointing ending to a season in Miami, and things might get worse before they get better for the Dolphins. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whose season started inauspiciously when he was ripped out of his car by Miami PD on his way to the opener, indicated after the game that he was ready to move on from his time in Miami (video here, via Omar Kelly).

“I don’t even know, bro. This is my first time I haven’t been in the playoffs, man,” Hill said. “For me, I just got to do what’s best for me and my family. If that’s here or wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself. I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I gotta do what’s best for my career — because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Hill was asked to clarify if he meant he was looking at asking out and started to answer — “if it is, aye…” — before turning and walking away from the media scrum. Hill then went on Twitter on Sunday night and gave his appreciation to Dolphins fans, once again indicating he was seemingly ready to move on.

Hill finished the season with 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns, which was barely half of his production from a year ago and the first time he came up shy of 1,000 yards in a season since 2019 in Kansas City when he missed four games due to injury. Perhaps Hill will change his mind over the course of this offseason, but if he doesn’t, it’ll be fascinating to see how the Dolphins handle a potential trade demand from the star receiver. Hill has two years remaining on his contract with Miami and as we’ve seen over the years, veterans (even stars) don’t typically fetch big returns in trades in the NFL.

The Dolphins will have to decide in the coming months if they are going to try and hit the reset button (which would be unfortunate timing a year after giving Tua Tagovailoa a monster new contract this past offseason). It seems more likely they’ll try to contend at least one more year after announcing they’re keeping the coaching staff and front office intact for 2025, but there’s the potential for Hill to push his way out and set them up for even more offseason drama.