The Uproxx 2023 Streetwear Gift Guide

It's that time of year again, you're juggling a million things, you're planning holiday weekend activities, and figuring out the best way to spend the end of the year. It's cold, you're stressed out, and everything everywhere is crowded. Breathe friend, we feel that holiday anxiety too… and we're here to help. We want you to spend the end of the year as relaxed and carefree as possible, which is why we've been dropping holiday gift guides for every type of person in your life. Looking for boozy gifts for your favorite drinking buddies? Bam, we've got you. Looking for some home goods for that friend who just moved into a new place? Easy. But what do you get for that streetwear fanatic in your life? That's a tougher question. Why? Well, the world of streetwear is always shifting, trends that seem cool yesterday might already be outdated. Luckily for you, we make a point of keeping our ears to the ground regarding all things streetwear. From the hottest brands and newest drops to the sort of accessories streetwear fanatics geek out on, we've collected it all for our ultimate streetwear gift guide. For this gift guide, we're focusing on a mix of specific items and brands that are operating at the top of their respective games right now. Let's shop!

le FLEUR* — For The Sunseekers Collection Price: Varies As Tyler the Creator has progressed in his career, his output has become more and more elevated and we’re not just talking about his music. Tyler has always been on the cutting edge of fashion, his label Golf Wang has been filtering modern streetwear through his distinct lens for years, but our favorite fashion collection from the multi-hyphenate is his le FLEUR* label. Le FLEUR’s vibe leans more toward high fashion but still has that distinct pastel tone that has become Tyler’s MO. The label is just about to drop its second season, dubbed “For The Sunseekers,” a collection of warm-toned blazers, trousers, puffer jackets, varsity wear, knitwear, vests, and button-ups. Shop the new collection in-store in Malibu on December 9th or online on December 13th. BUY IT FOR: That streetwear-obsessed fashion-forward friend who has graduated from simple graphic t-shirts. Buy Here Aimé Leon Dore x Drake — Winter Collection Price: Varies Right now one of the hottest brands in men’s fashion is Teddy Santis’ Aimé Leon Dore. For some context, Teddy Santis is the reason everyone is now obsessed with New Balance thanks to a few collaborations with ALD that helped elevate the brand. For the winter season, the NYC-based brand has teamed up with London menswear label Drake’s for a preppy collection of puffer jackets, scarves, tracksuits, outerwear, and other layerable pieces.

Imagine British style filtered through a New York streetwear lens and you’ll land in the ballpark of what this Winter 2023 collection is offering. BUY IT FOR: People with a more sophisticated aesthetic who appreciate high-quality construction, and ultra-modern fits. Buy Here

Palace x CP Company — Funnel Neck Knit (Olive) Price: $336 If you’re not up on skatewear you might not be aware that Supreme is out and in its place is Palace, a UK-based brand that picks up where Supreme left off but with a distinct London aesthetic that sets it apart from the box label brand. For the brand’s latest collection, it has teamed up with Italian sportswear brand CP Company for a collection of winter-ready streetwear silhouettes. A piece we’re digging on is the Funnel Neck Knit in Olive. The piece is made from lambswool and nylon with hidden zippers, elasticated cuffs, and Palace embroidered branding in a relaxed fit. – BUY IT FOR: The skater in your life who cares about their fit just as much as the design of their deck. Buy Here NOAH x The Cure — Crewneck Sweatshirt Price: $178 Lately, the New York brand NOAH has been putting its unique NYC streetwear spin on concert merch, and this team-up with The Cure is the best merch collection the brand has put out yet.

The Collection consists of jackets, button-ups, sweaters, cardigans, hoodies, graphic t-shirts, all the general streetwear staple stuff, but our favorite piece is this crewneck sweater, which features graphics from The Cure’s best album, 1989’s Disintegration. The crewneck is a 100% cotton piece with brushed-back fleece and embroidered details on the sleeve. BUY IT FOR: A skate or streetwear fanatic who adores the Cure and leans a bit goth. Buy Here

Heaven By Marc Jacobs Price: Varies Right now the dominating influence in women’s fashion is the Y2K aesthetic, and no other brand is capturing that look and translating it through a modern lens like Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Currently, the full collection features just about every wardrobe staple you can think of, from long sleeves, to sweaters, baby tees, tops, zip-ups, skirts, and footwear all with a retro-futuristic aesthetic that is equal parts colorful and gritty. BUY IT FOR: The 2000s-obsessed fashionista in your life. Buy Here Peachy Den — Current Collection Price: Varies Peachy Den’s strength is in its versatility. The London-based brand produces great eye-catching looks no matter the occasion, whether you’re hitting the club, the streets, meeting up for coffee or a museum date, or looking for something cute and loungey.

Right now the brand’s current collection features dresses, midi-skirts, velvet tops, hooded cardigans, and asymmetrical zip-ups that are as cute as they are functional. BUY IT FOR: That person in your life who never fails to use every occasion as an opportunity to look adorable. Buy Here

Levi’s x Barbie Ferreira Long Dress Coat Price: $295 Levi’s has teamed up with Barbie Ferreira for a capsule collection that brings Ferreira’s gritty ‘90s style to Levi’s iconic silhouettes. The full collection features graphic printed jeans, skirts, t-shirts, flared jeans, and corsets, but a standout for us is this Long Dress Coat. The coat features an oversized fit with green button detailing, neon doodles, and quality non-stretch Levi denim in a slightly faded black colorway. BUY IT FOR: A person whose sense of fashion leans more on the edgy side. Buy Here Ford x Sydney Sweeney Jacket Price: $99.99 Ford, Dickies, and Sydney Sweeney have teamed up for a special workwear collection that features coveralls, jackets, t-shirts, and hats. Sweeney’s love for automobiles is well-documented on her Instagram so this was the perfect team-up that is true to her personality.

Our pick from the collection is the Sweeney Jacket. It features a cropped cut with a form-fitting design with a tan colorway and faded blue racing stripes adding a bit of contrast. BUY IT FOR: Perfect for people who love the look of workwear but feel like the fits aren’t flattering enough. Buy Here

Canada Goose x CONCEPTS — Crofton Puffer Price: $1,295 Everyone needs a good quality puffer jacket, and this one made by Canada Goose in collaboration with streetwear brand CONCEPTS is equal parts warm and tech-forward. Plus, it’s fashionable. This puffer uses Canada Goose’s signature Crofton silhouette with a duck-down filling and an iridescent all-over paisley print in three colors. Our favorite is easily the Flint, but the blue-toned Polar Sky also looks great. BUY IT FOR: Anyone who can use a quality puffer that’ll keep them warm and looking great. Buy Here Hiro Yanagimachi — Room Slippers Price: $525 It’s the sort of gift not everyone knows they want: a great pair of house slippers. And we’re not talking about the sort of slippers you slip on when you go out to throw the trash, we’re talking about a pair that turns heads and inspires people to utter words you’ve never thought you’d be so happy to hear: “goddamn those are some nice slippers!”

When it comes to a good pair of house slippers we can’t think of a better pair than those made by Hiro Yanagimachi. These slippers are handmade, come in six rich colors, are available in whole sizes. For $50 extra, they can be outfitted with a monogram. BUY IT FOR: That person in your life who cares about fashion even when they’re just lounging around at the house. Buy Here

Sony — WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Price: $328 What separates people with style from people who merely get dressed, is knowing how to accessorize, and nothing completes a great streetwear fit like a dope pair of headphones. These Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless headphones check a few boxes: they’re stylish, offer fantastic sound quality, and sport some of the best noise-canceling technology out right now. The headphones are completely wireless and Bluetooth-enabled with a 30-hour battery life, a lightweight design, and a frequency span of 20-40,000hz, offering the full spectrum of audible sound, from deep rumbling bass to shimmering highs. BUY IT FOR: Someone who is equal parts music and fashion-obsessed. Buy Here Bottega Veneta — Turn Cat-Eye Sunglasses Price: $540 It might be winter now but before we know it spring will be upon us, the clouds will clear, and the sun will be in our eyes. That’s why it’s a great time to update someone’s wardrobe with a great pair of sunglasses. Bottega Veneta’s Turn Cat-Eye Sunglasses feature a flattering shape that looks great on just about every face type.

The frames are made in Italy and feature a metal construction and drop in three colorways, grey, green, and gold. BUY IT FOR: Someone who needs a new pair of luxury sunglasses. Buy Here

EDITOR’S PICK: Taylor Stich — The Carnegie Pant Price: $168 Every skate movie on earth — from Kids to Mid-90s to Gleaming the Cube — has at least one kid wearing pants that looked like they were pulled out of his grandpa’s war chest or were part of the uniform for 1950s train porters. And every time I see those pants, I burn with envy. They always look so cool! These are those pants. They feel like they will last for 200 years, they wear well and I always get compliments on them — whether I am pairing them with Adidas Sambas or something more formal. (Style hack of the day: By some sturdy, built-to-last “trousers” like these — you will get so many comments.) I love the look of these, I love how they can look sharp or be super casual, and I especially love that they feel like they will last forever. BUY THEM FOR: The friend who likes to keep some classics on hand to combine with their edgier streetwear looks. Buy Here EDITOR’S PICK: Helm — The Xander Price: $99 I’m going to make it simple for you — everyone needs some of these. They are just too handy. They can be deck shoes or paired with a tuxedo. They match everything. You can’t mess these up — I wore mine to the beach and a charity event on the same dang day.

Look, style is not always simple. Streetwear lovers know that. Giving them a few classic freebies is vital. And considering I’ve had my Helm Xanders for a while, I can tell you with authority — these hold up. The rubber doesn’t chip, the leather is thick and solid, and the silhouette isn’t weird in any unexpected way (sometimes sneakers like this are too thin and cling to your feet giving a “clown shoe” effect). BUY THEM FOR: Me! Or anyone in your life who maybe anguishes over looking cool sometimes and just needs a great all-rounder that can do double duty as a “knock-around kick” and as something more formal. Buy Here

EDITOR’S PICK: Dandy Del Mar — The Cusco Sherpa Pullover (Vintage Ivory) Price: $189 This is the coziest coat on earth. I feel like a sheep. Not the kind of sheep that does what other people do; the kind of sheep that is shrouded in wool and warm all the time. The zipper is metal, the jacket is thick, and the look is super clean. Rather than some “performance fleece” that has weird pieces of reflective fabric, this is uniform and isn’t made for anything more demanding than a hike with a good book. I do have an issue with this pullover though — I legit wear it too much. It has enough of a vibe to be a statement piece and people clock it when you turn it into your day-to-day fleece. No retreat though — I’m keeping this through the winter as my every day — I need a lot of hygge and this jacket from normally tropics-focused brand Dandy Del Mar hits it out of the park. Durability-wise, I’ve had to get this dry-cleaned twice and it’s not showing signs of wear. The coffee stains are out and the fleece remains as fluffy as ever. BUY IT FOR: Anyone who wants to be cozy and look cool at the same time. Buy Here EDITOR’S PICK: Roark — Outbound Jumpsuit Price: $139 Not to get all male-gazy but Roark really seems to have taken aim at the “Can a jumpsuit be sexy?” question with this one. That long zipper in the front is pretty evocative while the thick material is super durable. This is like what the cool farmer who lives in your town wears while longboarding to work.

Easily swayed by a good photo, I bought this for my lady and can report that she loves it. It’s form-fitting while definitely maintaining the dense, workwear quality. The mustard color goes with so much this time of year and the short sleeves are perfect for pairing with a sweatshirt that you can peel off indoors. BUY IT FOR: Someone who unrepentantly mixes built-to-last workwear with sexiness. (Also, that’s the sort of person we should all have in our lives!) Buy Here