Is Google Shutting Down Gmail?

Did a rough day for technology just get even worse? Earlier today, a man named Chris Bakke wrote on X, “I’m the SVP of Product at Google ($28.8M TC). Last night, [Google CEO Sundar Pichai] asked me to ‘fire the entire Gemini team.’ I misread his message (insanely bad service at my 7br 11bath cabin in Park City) and I accidentally fired the entire Gmail team. Gmail…Gemini.” He added, “Anyway, I’m rolling with the decision. Gmail’s gone.”

Bakke then shared a lengthy screenshot of an email to Gmail users. It reads:

We are reaching out to share an important update about Gmail. After years of connecting millions worldwide, enabling seamless communication, and fostering countless connections, the journey of Gmail is coming to a close. As of August 1, 2024, Gmail will officially be sunsetted, marking the end of its service. This means that as of this date, Gmail will no longer support sending, receiving, or storing emails.

Is Gmail going the way of Hotmail? Uh, no. Bakke is not the “SVP of Product at Google.” He’s an Elon Musk-approved “notorious shi*poster,” who, according to Business Insider, once used “a photoshopped news article about McDonald’s Hamburglar to make fun of the New York Times‘ profile of Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder sentenced to over 11 years in prison.”

Your Gmail is fine (but it’s still a good idea to back up your emails).