10 Fascinating Facts About The ‘Home’ Episode Of The ‘X-Files’, The Most Disturbing Hour In TV History

Whenever Halloween arrives, I’m always reminded of one of my all-time favorite episodes of television. For all the subverted horror tropes, gore, and twisted sexual perversions in Ryan Murphy’s The American Horror Story, it has nothing on what may be considered the most disturbing episode of television in network history, the X-Files episode, “Home,” which holds up as well now as it did 17 years ago.
If you haven’t seen “Home,” stop whatever you’re doing and track it down. Watch it tonight. In the dark. By yourself. It will f*ck you up and haunt you to the core of your soul. It will give your willies the willies. It’s not scary in the sense that it will make you fear for your life, or jump out of your skin. It is scary in the sense that visions from the episode will stick with you for days, months, maybe years, and come to you in your sleep and stir you awake in a cold sweat covered in your own piss.
You will never look under the bed in the dark again.
A refresher: “Home” was a stand-alone “monster-of-the-week” episode that had Mulder and Scully investigating the discovery of a deformed baby buried near the home of the Peacocks in a small town in Pennsylvania. During the course of the investigation, Mulder and Scully end up questioning the Peacock brothers, who live in an old shambling house without electricity or running water that had apparently missed out on the 20th century. During the course of the investigation, Mulder and Scully discover the deformed baby had been buried alive, and that its deformities may have been the product of inbreeding.
Mulder and Scully are stumped because their lead suspects, the Peacocks, are all brothers, so how could they breed? They arrive at the conclusion that the Peacock’s must have kidnapped and raped a woman, and after the local sheriff issues a warrant for the Peacocks’ arrests, the brothers flee. Ultimately, the Peacocks escape and bludgeon the Sheriff (Andy Taylor) and his wife to death with baseball bats. The next day, when arrest warrants are served at the Peacock home, the Deputy is decapitated by a booby trap.
As Mulder and Scully investigate the inside of the home, they eventually find Mrs. Peacock hiding under the bed. She is a violently deformed quadruple amputee who, it turns out, has been breeding with her sons for years. Though Mulder and Scully manage to kill two of the brothers, the eldest son and Mrs. Peacock escape, presumably to begin a new family elsewhere. Ew.
Johnny Mathis? Get my gun!
When this aired I was in the habit of taping every episode of The X Files while watching it live. Needless to say I erased that tape immediately after it was over.
And that Brother’s Keeper documentary is one of the saddest things I have ever seen, had no idea it was an inspiration.
I used to tape episodes of The X-Files too. They aren’t around anymore because I got rid of all my VHS tapes but I actually used to draw word art on the labels for each tape that was specific to that set of episodes. I was a bored kid who watched a lot of X-Files. And it was always fun to watch the episodes back because I would pause out the commercials while recording so it was streamlined when re-watching.
So needless to say I saw this when it first aired and I confirm that it was a crazy episode. It’s definitely memorable because I haven’t seen it in probably a decade and a half but I remember every single plot point in this recap.
Tapes? thanks Grandpa, now tell me the one where the tractor was invented, lol
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one taping all those episodes. I ended up throwing them out when I moved, since I have the DVDs, but it was hard. I was such an X-Files nerd.
Didn’t James Wong write the most recent American Horror Story: Coven episode that featured incest as well? He’s got a knack for it.
He should have written the Jaime/ Cersei reunion scene.
Yes, Wong wote and diwected it (sowwy). [www.vulture.com]
Oops, he just wrote it. Thought I read somewhere else that he directed it as well. Really sorry now.
We’re all Wong once in a while.
All these Wongs don’t make a wight.
I would always “wander” into the room while my dad watched X-Files and sometimes he would let me stay, sometimes he wouldn’t. I was only about seven or whatever so it made sense. I remember this episode because he wouldn’t even let me come through the door. Then I watched it and understood why.
Man, I think I repressed the memories of this episode because it fucked up 14 year old me. Time to re-watch it and then cleanse my soul by masturbating to Gillian Anderson 90’s lingerie pics.
The Blue Dress.
Gillian Anderson could, can, and will always get it from me.
saw her at Comic-Con this year, she still looks amazing
I do believe she was my first crush, even if X-Files hadn’t been an awesome show I would have watched every week just to stare at her. She even made pantsuits look good.
I think she’s doing whatever Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been doing, because she actually looks even better now than she did in the ’90s.
But now when I close my eyes I see Karin Konoval. Thanks WarmingGlow!
Not only have Gillian Anderson and Julia Louis-Dreyfus both aged very well, but they have the added benefit of 90’s clothes and hairstyles making everyone look uglier in retrospect. What were we thinking?!
i lurved this show. gillian was a robo-babe even during the season she was pregnant and they covered it up with the trench coats and such…
@ Otto Man:
Could part of it be the improvements in women’s fashion since the early 90s?
@packman_jon: that’s what I was saying above. 80’s and early 90’s fashion were the worst.
Feel free to post these 90’s gillian anderson lingerie pics.
[agraslan.free.fr]
^that was definitely one of my favorites
Thank you. I’ll be in my bunk
I remember this episode. It was brilliantly disturbing.
I remember the episode, wasn’t too freaked out by it though, just seemed like another cool, fucked up X-Files episode.
I saw this episode when it first aired, and never again! This is the most disturbing television episode I have ever seen.
When they showed the baby on the autopsy table, my friend yelled out ROTISSERIE GOLD! It took me a long time before I could eat roasted chicken again.
X-Files was, and still is (in my honest opinion) the greatest dramatic TV show ever. Yes, even better than Breaking Bad.
eh, it’s one of the all time greats and a personal top 5 but the main story arc got so bad that it can’t objectively be considered the best. not even close.
some of those stand alone episodes are some of the greatest individual tv hours ever made though.
Agreed with the above commenter, the first few seasons were great with some of the best tv episodes of all time, but the last seasons weren’t good. And it wasn’t as good as Breaking Bad, in my opinion. Also not nearly as consistent.
The 9th season is basically unwatchable.
Yeah, if Breaking Bad had a season where they replaced Walter and Jesse with two new meth cooks played by, I don’t know, Thomas Jane and America Ferrera, you’d have a case.
@deniro… well the run was much shorter, with shorter seasons, and a really easy story to tell. degree of difficulty counts in my book.
To be clear, “The X-Files” to me, at least, is everything from the pilot to the first movie. Anything that came after the movie is a blasphemy which I do not consider, count, or even recognize as legitimate.
Ha well that explains it then.
Though I think there was a handful of stand alone episodes in seasons 6 and 7 that were solid. Especially the one with Bryan Cranston taking Mulder hostage.
I love this episode! I am actually rewatching all the seasons of The X-Files on Netflix and ran across this one a few weeks ago. It’s still creepy and disturbing and horrible and so so so wonderful all these years later!
17-year old me was eating dinner in-front of the tv with this episode on in the dark, and thinking about watching this episode always makes me nauseous. Let’s just say I didn’t finish dinner that night, and barely finished the episode. Brrrrrr. Still gives me the creeps.
Important rule for X-files viewing: NEVER eat while watching the X-files.
Especially not the episode with the exploding pustules.
the really great thing about this episode is that the lighting is so fucking dark you could hardly see anything that was going on…but the sounds and glimpses of the Peacocks were so gross that it felt a lot gorier than it actually was.
Fuck! Why did I even bother to read these? I’m gonna be creep-ed out all day now.
It’s a great episode but not one of the scariest, especially if you’ve watched any horror movies from the 70s/80s, where weird incestuous families are standard practice. The episode that scared me most as a kid was called Detour from Season 5. It featured guys with red eyes who lived in the woods, could camouflage themselves and enjoyed hiding under your bed. Despite being a teenager by that point, it was a lights on night.
This episode ruined the show for me, it was SOOOOOO good that everything that followed paled in comparison.
I’d pay good money to be a fly on the wall while Johnny Mathis read and reacted to the script.
Chances are, he got a little misty, but it’s not for me to say.
Didn’t this air when X-Files was on Friday nights, at 9:00 or so? I remember watching it, getting sufficiently creeped out, then heading to a bar to drink away the bad memories.
I never watched X-Files on its initial run. When they started replaying the series in syndication on FX I would pop in on an episode if there was nothing else on. I accidentally stumbled on “Home” one night. Didn’t get much sleep that night to say the least. Not so much scary as just really disturbing.
Way off topic of the creep factor of this episode, but I have a question somebody might be able to answer. At one point Mrs. Peacock is talking to Scully (and maybe Mulder), and she says “We’ve been here since the war of Northern aggression”, or something like that. Were there pockets of Confederate sympathy/support in Union states during the Civil War?
Hmm. Now that I think about it I guess it’s safe to assume that the town of Home is tucked down in the farthest southeast corner of Pennsyltucky.
Also, “Brother’s Keeper” is a great documentary.
There weren’t “supporters” of the Confederacy in the North, but those that did not agree with the war at all. In the North it was deemed by many as a Rich Man’s war. Scripted troops were mainly from the poor in urban areas and the not so poor farmers and ranchers in the mid west. So it would not be unlikely that rural PA was very supportive of the war.
Yeah, huge mistake. Of course, in a Los Angeles writers room, everything east of Corona, West of Westchester, and South of Philly is considered bumpkin land where shoeless peasants squat in trailers and mutter over the slights, both real and imagined, of Lincoln’s war and Johnson’s reconstruction. In real life we know that’s just in Alabama. (I moved to Baton Rouge last year from Cali and I’m surprised by the literacy rate. They know six whole words.)
To be fair, having been to rural Pennsylvania, I can see where the “Pennsyltucky” sobriquet comes from.
I live in right around Philadelphia, and while here is pretty normal, if you go an hour or two into the center of the state it’s gets pretty fucking weird….
read the book Team of Rivals..there were plenty of people in the North that opposed the Union and Lincoln in general and supported the South owning slaves.
Huh… I watched this and thought nothing of it… It was a good episode and I enjoyed it, but I never thought it was crossing the line at all. But then I came from a household with a very lax approach to censorship and was watching horror movies when i was like 7.
I remember watching this episode of just being reminded of the hills have eyes.
I still find Toombs to be the creepiest thing on X-Files.
Yuuuuuuup.
Leonard Betts is up there. The dude finds even what he has to do to survive disgusting.
I remember this episode and remember it being awesome. However I couldn’t get past your tale of Peacock brothers bludgeoning Sherrif Andy Taylor to death. I now have a totally different image and wonder if Opie will ever get over such a tragic loss.
As I recall from some behind-the-scenes stuff on this episode, to get past having to reshoot or drop the opening scene where the baby is buried alive, they just removed the babies’ crying from the soundtrack. If you watch the scene, you can just barely make out the baby moving around a little still.
I seriously have no memory of this episode at all. And I was a huge scaredy cat as a kid. I still remember which episodes of “Are you afraid of the dark” scared me, but maybe I just remember those cuz I was younger and they left more of an imprint or whatever. The episode of X-Files that I remember scaring me the most from around this time was the vampire episode with the fat kid from “The Sandlot”.
And Luke Wilson.
where the hell did you pull that crap about it being the first TV MA thing that every aired? Brooklyn South’s pilot was the 1st ever TV-MA tv episode and Schindler’s List was the first anything ever broadcoast with the rating. Home had a TV-14 rating the same as any violent or scary X-Files episode and it came with a warning about graphic content before the episode aired. i swear, you just like trolling us with your bullshit.
Yeah it was the first parental advisory for the show, but that’s it. It was TV-14.
Now, did Millennium ever get TV-MA ratings? I know that show was trying to be darker and more brutal than X-Files and always had all sorts of disclaimers in the ads for it but I can’t remember what it was rated.
it’s not listed among the wikipedia entry for shows that have received a TV-MA rating but it could be possible. i doubt it though, Millennium was dark but there wasn’t anything about it that i think would have gotten them a TV-MA. that rating has almost always been used because of language and nudity.
Millennium was more grisly than most anything else on at the time. I remember one of the early episodes (maybe even the pilot?) had a guy who had been abducted, and when they found him he was alive but had had his mouth sewn shut, and it fucked me UP for weeks afterwards.
I could see something like that at the time getting a TV-MA.
Sooo this was like porn for the residents of Alabama?
Roll tide?
i remember when this episode was over i did a homer simpson backing away from apu’s infidelity in horror all the way from the tv to the bedroom where i got completely under the covers and cried and cried…
it haunts me to this day…
Fun fact: The ONLY reason Fox broke the embargo is that they ran an FX marathon where the fans could vote on episodes, and “Home” was far and away the big winner. They didn’t want to risk the fan backlash, so they aired it. Apparently they still occasionally get letters.
I saw this when I was younger. I did not sleep well that Sunday night.
It aired on a Friday. Did it take that long to get over?
i thought Season 4 was when the X-Files started airing on Sundays.
It was Friday and I have Wikipedia to back me up.
One of my most distinct early memories was the night this episode aired, and I didn’t even get to watch it.
I was 9 at the time and was allowed to watch every X-Files episode up to that point but as soon as my mom heard about what the episode was going to be like and all the parental advisory stuff she rushed into my room and forced me to watch something else.
I hated her for it at the time but it was a total pro-move in hindsight. I finally saw it when I was like 12 and it ruined me.
i was 16 when this aired and watched it with my little brother that was 10 at the time. this episode fucked him up good. he had nightmares about mutant hillbillies for weeks afterwards and i ended up catching hell from my mom for letting him watch it with me.
I was 9 and watched this episode when it aired. I always watched the X-Files with my parents, I have no idea how I made it through to the end, but I was thoroughly disturbed by it and never watched another episode. Then when I was in college my friends and I started a horror movie club on campus. I suggested we watch this episode because the beating scene was so thoroughly burned into my brain. We got this season set from the library, no Netflix instant at this point, and watched it…only a few of us made it through the whole thing. It is now my favorite episode.
This episode and that episode of Tales From the Crypt where Catherine O’Hara is a lawyer really messed me up as a kid, admittedly the TFTC one is much less effective but I was also 7 years old at the time. The image of that guy after his nose was cut off and the death of the sheriff are probably why I love horror so much today.
Holy shit, I think I had nightmares after watching this when I was a kid. If it’s the same episode, the wife is trying to hide under the hilariously small bed when she is found by the family, right? Yikes. Never watch this.
As a kid this episode freaked me out. Its nice to know I wasnt the only one haha
I call bs on the “only aired once” thing. I saw the first airing and was weirded out. Then just a few weeks later it aired again and I got suckered into it because I didn’t remember where the episode was going. A year later my brother saw it on tv with me and we voted it the most f’d up thing ever on tv.
Now that title belongs to any number of reality tv shows.
I was 8 or 9 when I watched that episode. I never got nightmares from it or anything, but I sure will never forget that creepy as fuck episode.
As soon as I read “The ‘X-Files’ Most Disturbing Episode,” I knew it referred to “Home.” I still miss The X-Files. What a brilliant show! It has influenced a lot of lesser TV shows, but nothing compares.
So which season is this episode on, I’m trying to remember it?
nevermind, found it. lol
much ado about nothing. evidently the author hasn’t seen much television such as twin peaks, etc, much less movies. Brother’s Keeper was also an obvious ‘inspiration.’ the ‘creative’ team on this episode were aiming for david lynch and only hit wes craven as the actual target.
I remember that I watched this episode when I was 9 or 10 (my parents were really big X Files fans so they let me and my brother watch it) before I went to Maine for Thanksgiving I think and I was scared the entire trip. I’m pretty sure this episode has caused me to permanently have irrational fears. Although the dead baby part was nasty, the thing that fucked me up forever was when the brothers walked into the Sheriff’s house and beat him and his wife to death because it was so disturbing. Really good episode though, not that I’ll ever watch it again.
It has been aired more than once on tv. And btw, two wongs don’t make a white…..lol