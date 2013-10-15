12 Great TV Shows That Had Lame First Seasons

It’s that time of year when the new crop of fall TV shows feels the swift, cold hand of Network Darwinism. TV execs examine the ratings of pilots and initial episodes and start giving the axe to poorly performing shows that barely got a chance. Some shows make it a full season before getting chopped, but some only live to see a few short weeks. ABC recently cut Lucky 7 after only two episodes. Two episodes! In Walking Dead time, that’s hardly even long enough to make a long, drawn-out run for supplies.
But it may be unfair to judge shows before they’ve even had a chance to find their footings. After all, there have been lots of terrific, long-running shows with lackluster first seasons. Here are 12 shows that had rough starts but ended up righting their ships.
Friends
The writers of Friends clearly had their character types established going into the show: Chandler was the funny one, Phoebe was the hippie, and Ross was the wet blanket WHO RUINED EVERYTHING, SERIOUSLY ROSS WHY DO THESE PEOPLE HANG OUT WITH YOU? But they didn’t yet understand how to make the characters interact with one another. After the first season, relationships became more seamless until eventually, they got a little too comfortable and the show got incestuous and gross.
The Simpsons
While not nearly as rough as its unwatchable beginnings on The Tracey Ullman Show, The Simpsons’ first season lacked a certain something. The animation was crude, the voices were gruffer, and yes, Smithers was black. While the first season’s episodes were well-written, they relied too heavily on Bart’s catchphrases like “Don’t have a cow, man” and “Eat my shorts.” But the main thing the early episodes lacked was the quick-witted humor, textured comedy, and heartfelt middle-class family sentimentality that would become that would become the show’s trademark quality. The Simpsons started to hit its stride by the second season and by the third, it was off and running as an unparalleled benchmark of TV comedy greatness. Tragically, the show ended in the year 2000 and no lackluster episodes that would besmirch the series’ legacy were ever aired after that. …That’s what the diehard fans choose to believe anyway. In actuality, even creator Matt Groening recently admitted that he doesn’t watch the show anymore and hinted that it should end soon. Despite the criticism, the show was just picked up by FOX for a ridiculously unnecessary 26th season. Ay carumba.
Workaholics
With only three seasons under its belt, Workaholics is the shortest-running show of this list but arguably the one that saw the most drastic improvement. The show’s premise was nothing out of the ordinary: slackers who hated their office jobs. So the first season wasn’t anything people hadn’t seen before in Office Space or The Office. But by the second and third seasons, Workaholics started experimenting and things got weird. Really weird. Cyborg fantasies starring Tom Green and doing LSD with your boss in a hotel room weird. But it took almost that whole first season for the show to craft its unique, identity, while still somehow being completely stoned.
Seinfeld
In 1989, Seinfeld, the most celebrated sitcom of all time, was picked up for the smallest sitcom order in TV history: Four episodes. And it’s amazing it even got that many. Originally titled, The Seinfeld Chronicles, the show tested terribly with focus groups who felt it was “too New York” and “too Jewish.” Anti-semitic critiques aside, the show also lacked its famous bassy theme song and a character you may remember named Elaine Benes. The show’s original female cast member was a waitress at Pete’s Luncheonette (not Monk’s Cafe, mind you) named Claire. The character was rumored to have been dropped after the actress playing her made some unwelcome suggestions about the show to Larry David. And can’t you just see David getting upset over that? And while Kramer was a main character in the pilot, he was originally named Kessler and seemed to be agoraphobic. (Jerry mentioned that he had not left the apartment building in 10 years.) Also, Kessler owned a dog named Ralph who was never seen again. Poor Ralph.
There was absolutely nothing wrong with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s skirt.
Truer words have never been spoken…
Although the first season does have a different feel, i think it is very good for a first season of 6 episodes. The last episode of the season “Rock Show” was extremely good and probably in the top ten of the series.
Sorry Parks and Rec…
Vehemently disagree with Workaholics, that show came out of the blocks running.
MST3k is really rough in its first season (first Comedy Channel season), took a year to get things polished and I could never get past J. Elvis Weinstein’s Servo voice.
“Seinfeld, the most celebrated sitcom of all time”
Okay look I absolutely love Seinfeld but on the back of that “Scrubs tugs at the heartstrings like no other sitcom” thing early I’m really starting to think nobody here has ever heard of MASH. (Or in this instance, The Cosby Show or Cheers).
MASH!
If nobody here has heard of those shows then I guess they’re not as celebrated as Seinfeld.
Don’t be ridiculous.
Internet generation is only aware of the 90s and things that happened after the 90s when they make lists.
Yeah, the first season of Workaholics might be my favorite.
MASH, The Cosby Show, and Cheers all have great first seasons, so why would they be on this list?
I don’t think the whole first season was a mess but I remember watching it on Netflix and not laughing until the sixth episode
I agree, there was something immediately different about Workaholics, and by comparison to a lot of the other shows on this list, it has relatively stuck with what it established in season one.
LOLZ David Faustino
I just re-watched Workaholics S01, and while you may have a point, there was plenty of absurd stuff even early on: the Juggalo episode?
Totally disagree with Workaholics. The Juggalo episode is GOLD.
Nice to see King of Queens get some love on Warming Glow, too. TV pundits like to make fun of it for being the standard-bearer of the fat guy/hot wife sitcom genre, but a lot of really good guest stars came through like Janeane Garofalo, Patton Oswalt, and Bryan Cranston.
Wynn Duffy had a great cameo as the tour manager for some concert that Patton and the other tubby guy who isn’t Kevin James try to get into by pretending to be security guards.
I actually agree some on King of Queens too. I still die when I think of the line “I got pizza on myself and the car” and Arthur was rarely not funny.
Georger – it was a Huey Lewis concert I think and that was pretty glorious.
That show was worth it just for Patton Oswalt standing awkwardly in background shots.
I’m a TV snob but even I love King of Queens. It does have the stereotypical buffoonish blue collar husband with the beautiful wife but it was also different because Carrie was so spunky and she wasn’t just Doug’s straight man. And I will love anything that has Patton in it
And I totally forgot about Bryan Cranston being one half of the horrible Sackskies…he was great when they built the pool up to the line of their fence lol
And I realize that 95% of people don’t understand the rules for using apostrophes, and just place them wherever they think they look “good,” but it’s not like you even had to think about “That ’70s Show” yourself – just copy and paste it from IMDB or wherever!
Will Agents of SHIELD be on this list in the future. Probably not.
Friends season 1? No way. First, it’s pretty much the best Joey was in the entire show before every joke was “he eats a lot” and “he sleeps with a lot of women”. He was so much less goofy and so much more of an ass. Not to mention that while, sure, it was pretty trope laden it also had some fantastic episodes like the ones with Underdog, Stoned Guy, Poker.
And how is the US Office not on this list? Season 1 was worse than P&R’s and Office’s seasons 2 and 3 at least blew P&R out of the water.
I agree with the honorable tuggernuts on all points.
The Office earns exemption for “Diversity Day” alone.
Thank Boogie.
And RP – That’s fair, I can never get past how I used to compare it to the BBC version until season 2 when it really became its own. You’re right, still a better season than P&R 1.
Was the first Season the one with Chandler caught in the ATM booth with the model. Cause that was pretty damn funny …
Also about South Park. Looking back Season 1 is lame and weird. But at the time when most people didn’t have Comedy Central and you actually had to buy a VHS to see it, the show was so unlike anything else. I really think you have to put that show into context when rating it’s lameness.
That was the last thing I ever watched on VHS I think (maybe Dazed and Confused), there was a tape that got passed around my middle school that everyone copied. It was glorious. I remember my brother and I finding out about the show the same day from the rich kids at school who had the premium cable package.
South Park S1 also had to live up to “The Spirit of Christmas”, which was a work of perfection that went viral years before there was even video on the Internet (to say nothing of Internet marketing terms like “going viral”). I remember being keenly disappointed in the pilot.
South Park, Simpsons, Beavis & Butthead, The Venture Bros are all pretty good examples of how almost all great animated shows have weird first seasons because they usually haven’t figured out their animation style and the actors don’t yet have the voices nailed.
I can’t believe nobody’s mentioned Star Trek: The Next Generation. Horrible first season. [tng.trekcore.com]
Very true. I got into that show midway through 2nd season, then later when I caught up (via VHS) I kept thinking “What the hell is this terrible pile of crap?”
C’mon- who doesn’t love drunk Data?
Yep. Take South Park off the list, put STNG on the list and I agree with this article 100%
i mean friends was desperate, they had a monkey on the show for christ sakes. also shocked seinfeld got to season 3 but after that gold jerry, gold!
Even into late Season 3 they introduced the chick and the duck.
Didn’t they even mention the monkey in the last season as a nod to how ridiculous it was?
I don’t know, I think the first seasons of shows like Friends, Married with Children and That 70’s Show are when they were solid and grounded sitcoms before turning to cartoons. They may have gotten funnier but it became harder to care about the characters.
Not sure about Workaholics because I never really watched the first season. It just seemed like Comedy Central wanted a show like Sunny. Over time it grew on me and other people I know as well though.
i enjoyed them all at the time, but when you rewatch early episodes of any of those shows they feel like completely different sitcoms compared to what they would all eventually be.
I’ll take the first season of That 70’s Show over the last season any day….
south park was okay at the start, (12 year old me loved it but looking back its almost unwatchable.) I wont watch an episode before season 5. season 8 was the best season but 6,7,9,10,11,12+ have been amazing. they found the groove.
I love season 1 of workaholics. i mean by the time we get the juggalos and body building contest how can you not love it?
“Man, I really miss Craig Kilborn” – said nobody, ever, about anything.
Eh, I was a big fan of the Kilborn Daily Show. Jon Stewart is cool and all, but I enjoyed the show more when it didn’t push it’s liberal agenda, and was more about weird/ funny news stories.
most of the interviews about it sound like it was really hard to work with kilborn, he wanted the show to be about him and have the correspondents basically dog their interviewees.
Kilborn has just always rubbed me the wrong way, maybe I can’t separate him from his character in Old School.
“Reality has a well known liberal bias” – Steven Colbert.
I missed him when he left SportsCenter.
I would argue that Archer had a bit of a rough start before becoming as great as it is. The early episodes were worthy of a few laughs, but the most involvement Cheryl got was wanting to have sex with Archer and changing her name constantly, and there was nowhere near enough Pam and Krieger. I personally don’t think the show really hit a groove until somewhere around “The Rock” or “Job Offer”
First season was great. The show only got even better in later seasons.
Skymotherfuckingtanic.
A-Team!
Everything you said about the Simpsons could also describe “King of the Hill”, which in it’s first season felt like a strange Beavis and Butthead spin-off, which, I guess, it was. Much like the early Homer Simpson, the early Hank Hill was this gruff, old, stick-in-the-mud, asshole who hated everyone and everything and barely communicated with his family. He changed a lot in the second season into the old-fashioned, but well meaning family man that carried the show into 13 seasons.
the only reason i have any hope for Agents of SHIELD, despite the fact it is terrible so far, is that when you watch the first seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Angel they are both kind of terrible but then make HUGE jumps that 2nd year.
I thought Workaholics was amazing frrom the beginning.. [youtu.be]
While I agree with you, I think everybody could have guessed that “Chong” would approve.
I can’t agree at all on Beavis and Butthead. The early seasons are my favorite. Its crudeness and downright lack of quality in some cases worked in its favor. The duo was actually more borderline evil.
The later seasons increased in animation and production quality, but I always liked them more as actual sociopaths, rather than simply stupid.
Parks and Rec S01 was so off. Watching it on Netflix so I knew the backstory of the later, excellent seasons was the equivalent of a mother telling her children that they cannot have dessert until they finish their brussel sprouts.
Workaholics S01 was incredible. The pilot episode brought the poop dollar game into the world. Those men got snubbed of their Nobel Prize.
That is LITERALLY the greatest analogy I have ever heard
CKY did the poop dollar thing a long ass time ago.
His name is Larry
So my biggest problem with Parks and Rec is how I can’t make it past the first two episodes…can you skip ahead to season two without missing much or will it just be confusing?
just power through the first season (it’s only 6 episodes) for character background purposes. It gets great starting in the second season.
Yep. Ron Swanson was a lame Hollywood rehash of their “idiot conservative” archetype in Season 1 before they actually expanded on the character and made him an actual personality. To me, that and the replacement of wet dish rag Mark B. with Ben Wyatt was when the show really turned the corner.
@nachosanchez – it’s really only 6 episodes? I swore it was 10 or 12. The first season is not at ALL representative of how good the show is now. It was painful for me to watch even back then and I have never re-watched it. Leslie was downright unlikeable. It gets laugh out loud funny in season 2.
Skipping it’s fine, they lose a main character like Lester says anyway and the rest really do get better. You don’t need to know Ron wasn’t great before to appreciate how amazing he is now. He’s also right it’s not all that great until season 3.
The first season of Parks and Rec was so bad that I gave up on the show, only to have to catch back up two years later when I realized what I was missing.
I had the same issue; tried watching the first season when it came out, felt it was AWFUL, and yet couldn’t get away from hearing how good it became in season 2. I skipped the first season altogether and honestly never looked back. Everything from 2 on is excellent.
I completely quit P&R midway through the first season and didn’t go back again until season 3 and couldn’t believe what I had been missing. 1 was awful, 2 was better but the show really took off once they got rid of Mark.
I really like every season of Justified, but it took them a while to get all the dynamics worked out and there was a whole lot of love triangle BS in season 1.
I finally convinced my brother to give it a chance, and I warned him that you have to power through a few cliche-heavy episodes the first season, after which it becomes the greatest thing in the history of the universe.
Completely agree…I almost stopped watching 5 or 6 episodes in and am so glad that I didn’t…it is top 5 on TV now in my opinion.
I keep hearing that Bufft was a great show. Having never seen it, is it really that good or is this just a very elaborate internet hoax everyone is playing on me?
*Buffy
It’s good, but I don’t feel like it holds up that well since it premiered almost 20 years ago.
I actually think it holds up very well, in light of the popularity of shows like Grimm, etc.
*especially in light of*
I recently re-visited it, starting in season one, and it has a few cringe worthy situations (all the kids in high school hang out at a bar/club where they can’t drink?), but it builds to a fun show with great ‘big bad’s’.
Ok, 2 things before I say this:
1. I legitimately love Breaking Bad, and believe it’s one of the best, if not THE best, television series of all time.
2. The first season of BB is better than 95% of any season of any other show.
But….in comparison to the rest of the series, can we classify Season One of BB as the lame season?
Article pitch: “Great Shows That Started With Their Worst Season And Finished With Their Best”
1. Breaking Bad
2. ………?
Dexter?
Wow. Completely read that wrong. Is there any way to delete that last comment of mine?
The first season was hard to get through for me. BB is the rare show that has each episode being better than the one before it.
I sort-of agree. The first two episodes were great, but the middle of the season dragged. I’ll even go so far as to say I was almost ready to give up on it. However, then Heisenberg blew up Tuco’s headquarters; I was hooked for life.
In context, I disagree with many of these. Mainly Simpsons, Friends, South Park, Buffy and Seinfeld.
Seinfeld is the one I can agree with for sure; the worst episode of the first two seasons – and possibly one of the worst during the entire run – is the pilot. The show actually got going very quickly after that bad start.
Buffy FTW!
Roseanne and the Conners would like a word.
Yes and Roseanne was one of the very few, if only, where the blue collar dad wasn’t turned into a bumbling idiot and the married couple were equals.
I’ll catch flak for this, but I really, REALLY did not like the first season of The Office. Same goes for Parks & Rec, Always Sunny, and Scrubs.
Parks and Rec: enough has already been said above, but Donna, Jerry, Tom, and even Andy were all just there to fill in screen space. Also: Anne and Andy living together.
The Office: The pilot is abysmal. Diversity Day isn’t horrible, but the rest of the season, no. Just no. I’m glad I gave it another shot after happening to see The Injury.
Always Sunny: It pains me, because this is probably my favorite comedy of the last five years. Gang Gets Racist is fine, but Gun Fever and Underage Drinking are completely forgettable. The show really found it’s grove by adding DeVito, and keeps being hysterical since.
Scrubs: The first season seemed too much like an ER-knockoff with some kind-of funny moments, but was too unfocused. It’s like the writers didn’t know what they were really trying to be: a comedy or a drama, but not able to commit to either. Promoting The Janitor was a great move, as was further developing Drs. Cox and Kelso into the nuanced characters they became.
Charlie Wants an Abortion is a fantastic episode. Charlie Has Cancer, The Gang Finds a Dead Guy, and Charlie Gets Molested all hold up for me to any of the later episodes. Agree on Gun Fever but I liked Underage Drinking, classic Tammy.
completely disagree with Always Sunny. 1st season was fantastic and completely re-pushed the limits of what was on tv. The Underage Drinking episode remains one of the most classic of the series.
same on Scrubs, first season was fantastic. ER knockoff makes no sense, considering everyone in the medical industry cites Scrubs over ER as closer to reality, the last thing Scrubs was doing was playing off ER, it was the opposite.
The first season of Always Sunny was classic….why else do you think a star like DeVito wanted to be on an unknown FX comedy. Season 2 and 3 did get a little better but they were just building on the awesomeness by adding Danny.
It’s weird in a kind of prescient way that Brendanawicz is standing a bit separate from everyone else in that picture, and that April, instead of Ann, is standing next to Andy.
Bully on that first season of The Simpsons. Yeah, they’re rough by even S2 standards, but everything that made The Simpsons genius was there from the first episode (everything you claim wasn’t there till later). The show was so huge that it’s reruns were beating original run’s. If you had any historical knowledge you wouldn’t have included it (also Seinfeld (in quality terms at least)).
A) While popular, I wouldn’t say Friends was a “great” show
B) The Craiggers Kilby version of The Daily Show was actually good. (Not disparaging the Jon Stewart version, they are 2 different things).
And just because, Craig and Bob Mould re-enact the Bowie/Bing ‘Little Drummer Boy’
[www.youtube.com]
Season 1 of Workaholics was their best work, by far. I guess you were a big fan of the ‘running through the woods killing dogs and eating shitty burritos’ episode.
I don’t think the ENTIRE first season of Parks and Rec was bad. I think it had a rough start but I really started to like it half way through. And I’m surprised New Girl wasn’t on this list.
Newhart (Vermont flavor) wasn’t that great the first season. It was shot on video instead of film. The pacing was fairly slow. The housekeeper wasn’t Stephanie Vanderkellen but her humor-free cousin, Leslie. There was no Michael Harris or Vermont Today. Larry, Darryl, and Darryl only had a guest appearance in one episode.
I was a teenager during the 70s, had hair like Tony Iommi, it was not… and I can’t state this emphatically enough, a perm
Haha, you had a perm. Was it by chance a permullet?
A bit of minutiae: The original title of Seinfeld was not The Seinfeld Chronicles, it was Stand-Up. Source: The “Making Of” doc on the DVDs.
[www.youtube.com] (about the 4:50 mark).
That 70s show was good in its first season, funny and they initially were sticking to the period and culture before it became just another sitcom.
The Simpsons, Seinfeld’s, and Buffy’s 1st season are better viewed in the context of everything that came after and what the stage of tv was at the time. There same great and classic moments in those seasons. Really cant call any of it lame.
Southpark’s 1st season was just simply outrageous not lame. Kyle cursing at the aliens in the pilot episode remains to be one of hardest, longest laughs I’ve ever had at a tv show.
It is blasphemous to call the first season of South Park Lame. Of course if you go back 16 years and watch the first season it will appear dated and different but it started a cultural phenomena. I remember wearing my South Park shirt in 5th grade and everybody thinking I was the coolest guy in school…..those were the days.
Saying that “70’s show” had a lame first season would imply that there were good seasons that followed it. The 1st season of Workaholics was, IMO, pretty damn great. Second season was good, lost interest after the first few episodes of season three. Something just seemed different (and by different I mean not funny) about it. I loved me some Kilby, the Daily Show is better off w/JStew but Kilby was funny. Finally, did anybody proofread this article? I really hate being “that guy” but come on.
To Friend a Predator is easily the best episode ever. I thought Season one was the best of the show and it has actually gone downhill somewhat…many people agree.
Didn’t Buffy S1 have the whole “Master wants to bring an Earthquake to Sunnydale” and “Angel is secretly a vampire” subplots running across multiple episodes of the supposedly stand-alone/reset button season…
Also, SMG wasn’t a big name in Buffy S1, so her wardrobe choices were more dictated. Read: a lot more Buffy cleavage baring.