Celebrating Key & Peele’s Comedic Chemistry With 13 Lesser Known Video Appearances

For those of you who may not realize, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele of Comedy Central‘s Key & Peele got their start working together when they were up for the same spot in the MADtv cast in 2003. The two displayed such remarkable chemistry that they were both hired! To celebrate the Season 4 premiere of Key & Peele this Wednesday September 24th, let’s take a look at 13 videos that display that comedic chemistry.

1. Weird Al — “White and Nerdy”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2. Knock Knock Jokes

3. Deal or No Deal

4. Epic Rap Battle — Muhammad Ali vs. Michael Jordan

5. Stupidest Man In The World

6. Man Up!

7. Bad Luck