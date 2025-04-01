Taylor Sheridan can seemingly do no wrong on TV. Although he put his main Yellowstone series out to pasture and 1923 will also soon end, The Madison will continue that universe later this year, and Sheridan has a buffet of standalone series to keep his Paramount Plus fires burning. That crop’s (arguably) most well-received example would be Landman, which was the subject of intense renewal speculation until, finally, the cat fell out of the bag, so let’s talk about what could be burning on the oil field for the second season.
Cast
First thing’s first, Billy Bob Thornton will be back as Tommy Norton, but Jon Hamm will not return as Monty Miller, who has been confirmed dead by series-co-creator Christian Wallace. Although Hamm will be missed, those who cannot resist those enduring Don Draper vibes can still find him on Apple TV+, where his soon-to-premiere Your Friends & Neighbors series has already been renewed.
Hamm’s departure paves the way for Demi Moore’s Cami role to be expanded after her oil-tycoon husband’s demise. She will be sporting “running” shoes, too, from the looks of a casting notice that seeks “someone to serve as Demi Moore’s ‘running double on camera,'” so get ready for Action Cami.
And big if true: Former 1883 star Sam Elliott will reportedly (according to Matt Belloni’s Puck newsletter) join the cast in an undisclosed role.
Returning central cast members will include Michelle Randolph as Tommy’s daughter, Ainsley, and Ali Larter, as Tommy’s ex-and-current flame/wife, Angela. Jacob Lofland will also come back as Cooper, who quickly proved that he has what it takes to go his own way, professionally speaking.
Sadly, we obviously will not be seeing more of Michael Peña on Landman, but we can likely count on returns from Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Andy Garcia, and James Jordan.
Casting notices also went out for a variety of extras, including dozens of roughnecks, paramedics, and “beautiful young ladies” (age 22-30) “to appear at an event, interacting closely with wealthy men in a scene.” Filming for these roles will take place throughout North Texas and the Fort Worth area.
Plot
Despite Taylor Sheridan’s secretive ways, clues were bound to slip out. A Fort Worth newspaper read the tea leaves (more casting notices) and concluded that filming began in March. That dovetails with Billy Bob Thornton’s pre-renewal guess that March would be the magic month, and we can expect Tommy to take over Monty Miller’s position at M-Tex Oil. That switch-up was noted by Hamm during a post-finale interview with Hollywood Reporter:
“That’s going to be Billy Bob’s thing [ahead] – heavy is the head that wears the crown, so to speak. That stuff is true and I think his journey through not only the time on the show but the rest of his life is: careful what you wish for. I think he’s definitely found that with his relationship with Angela [his reconciled ex-wife played by Ali Larter], and I think his relationship with his son [Cooper, played by Jacob Lofland] and daughter [Aynsley, played by Michelle Randolph] are really going to be burdens for him to manage as well.”
As for how Tommy will handle these additional stressors, Thornton suggested to Variety that Tommy’s resistance to his new role will be futile:
“Tommy would much rather be out there doing what he’s been doing, but unfortunately, under these circumstances, it’s the right thing to do … he also certainly never wanted to be some type of executive person – it’s against his nature. So I don’t think that Tommy is going to stop being a landman. I don’t know this for a fact, but I know the character — and I know I sure wouldn’t stop.”
Additionally, we can expect Tommy to further tangle with Andy Garcia’s cartel boss, Galino, whether that means they are working as partners or adversaries. On that note, Thornton did joke, “I think Taylor is trying to kill me … He had me beat up at the beginning and beat up at the end. At least he let me throw a few punches myself there in the middle.” And surely, his family dynamics will be a source of metaphorical punching in the next season, too.
Release Date
Taylor Sheridan generally accomplishes quick turnarounds once filming really gets cranking, so we can probably expect Landman to return in early 2026. Hell, late 2025 is also possible in a show without fancy-pants effects.
Trailer
Since no trailer exists yet, this compilation video of Tommy/Ainsley’s father-daughter moments (including *that* viral joke) should suffice.