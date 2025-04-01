Taylor Sheridan can seemingly do no wrong on TV. Although he put his main Yellowstone series out to pasture and 1923 will also soon end, The Madison will continue that universe later this year, and Sheridan has a buffet of standalone series to keep his Paramount Plus fires burning. That crop’s (arguably) most well-received example would be Landman, which was the subject of intense renewal speculation until, finally, the cat fell out of the bag , so let’s talk about what could be burning on the oil field for the second season.

Cast

First thing’s first, Billy Bob Thornton will be back as Tommy Norton, but Jon Hamm will not return as Monty Miller, who has been confirmed dead by series-co-creator Christian Wallace. Although Hamm will be missed, those who cannot resist those enduring Don Draper vibes can still find him on Apple TV+, where his soon-to-premiere Your Friends & Neighbors series has already been renewed.

Hamm’s departure paves the way for Demi Moore’s Cami role to be expanded after her oil-tycoon husband’s demise. She will be sporting “running” shoes, too, from the looks of a casting notice that seeks “someone to serve as Demi Moore’s ‘running double on camera,'” so get ready for Action Cami.

And big if true: Former 1883 star Sam Elliott will reportedly (according to Matt Belloni’s Puck newsletter) join the cast in an undisclosed role.

Returning central cast members will include Michelle Randolph as Tommy’s daughter, Ainsley, and Ali Larter, as Tommy’s ex-and-current flame/wife, Angela. Jacob Lofland will also come back as Cooper, who quickly proved that he has what it takes to go his own way, professionally speaking.

Sadly, we obviously will not be seeing more of Michael Peña on Landman, but we can likely count on returns from Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Andy Garcia, and James Jordan.

Casting notices also went out for a variety of extras, including dozens of roughnecks, paramedics, and “beautiful young ladies” (age 22-30) “to appear at an event, interacting closely with wealthy men in a scene.” Filming for these roles will take place throughout North Texas and the Fort Worth area.

Plot

Despite Taylor Sheridan’s secretive ways, clues were bound to slip out. A Fort Worth newspaper read the tea leaves (more casting notices) and concluded that filming began in March. That dovetails with Billy Bob Thornton’s pre-renewal guess that March would be the magic month, and we can expect Tommy to take over Monty Miller’s position at M-Tex Oil. That switch-up was noted by Hamm during a post-finale interview with Hollywood Reporter: