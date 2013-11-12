Here Are The 21 New Characters And The Actors Who Play Them In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Four

We don’t have a release date yet for the fourth season of Game of Thrones, although we can expect it to arrive around the end of March. Production on the season, however, is winding down, so we know at this point who the new cast members will be, and there are a ton of them. Granted, many of them will be in small roles that we may not see more than in a scene or two, but it’s never too early to get to know them. As usual, there are a couple of porn stars being added to the cast (you can kind of tell which ones those are from the images), so you can definitely expect more sex scenes with random characters in the fourth season. Book readers, I’m sure, will know who most of the named characters are, but for the rest of us, we’ll just have to settle for imagining the pictured actors in Westeros garb.
Anyway, in order to tide you over until the heavy fourth season promotional tour, here’s a look at the new cast members and the actors who will play them.
Pedro Pascal as Prince Oberyn Martell, known as the “Red Viper of Dorne.”
Octavia Alexandru in an Unknown role.
Brenock O’Connor in an Unknown role
Mark Gatiss as Tycho Nestoris
Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand
Roger Ashton-Griffiths as Lord Mace Tyrell (the “Fat Flower”)
Joseph Gatt in an Unknown role.
Trixiebelle Harrowell as Farmer’s daughter.
Elizabeth Webster as Fat Walda Frey
Lu Corfield as Mole’s Town madam
Rupert Vansittart as Lord Yohn Royce, known as “Bronze Yohn.”
Gabrielle Dempsey as Innkeeper’s daughter.
Jane McGrath in an Unknown Role.
Paola Dionisotti as Lady Anya Waynwood
Alisdair Simpson as Ser Donnel Waynwood, the Knight of the Gate.
Daniel Rabin as Lord Blackmont.
Deirdre Monaghan as Morag
Aeryn Walker as Craster’s wife
Sarine Sofair as Lhara.
Samantha Bentley in an Unknown Role
Anoushka Kellett in an Unknown Role
Jessica Jensen in an Unknown Role.
Joel Fry as Hizdahr zo Loraq
Struan Rodger as the Three-eyed raven.
Yuri Kolokolnikov as Styr, the Magnar of Thenn
Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis (Recast)
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Ser Gregor Clegane (Recast)
Lords Declarant and Iron Bank people, awesome.
Lot of Sand Snakes in those unknown roles I’m guessing?
That’s what I’m thinking, too. Definitely some Sand Snakes in there.
Wait who the hell is Morag? Didn’t sound familiar and the internets say it’s a long dead woman referenced when Neddy is reading the historical records?
Yeah I feel like the two above Joel Fry are a lock for it.
Also one of the top search results for Fat Walda Frey is Rebel Wilson. Good hustle, internet.
I thought we wouldn’t see Arianne, Doran or the Sand Snakes before season 5.
I don’t think any will be Sand Snakes unless they come with Ellaria
Maybe Joseph Gatt is the recasting of Ser Ilyn Payne? Sad that it’s (presumably) necessary, but they did an uncannily good job.
There has to be something else that look can do? Can’t waste a solid voice actor.
I doubt it, when he announced he was playing a role it involved Iceland which is where they’re filming the north of the wall stuff. People assumed he was playing Styr until that Ukrainian cat up there was cast, but maybe he’s playing some other giant or something.
Would have been a good recasting though.
SPOILER
Coldhands maybe?
Oh good call.
SPOILER
Still waiting for the reveal that Coldhands is Ned Stark’s brother.
HOW ABOUT A GODDAMN SPOILER ALER…
Oh, never mind
Alex17, no need for a spoiler alert since that theory about Coldhands was blown out of the water in the 5th book.
SPOILER
The Kindly Man
Gregor Clegane appeared 4 times, each one played by a different actor.
+1 Verbal
This is only the third actor to play the Mountain.
And he’s appeared 5 times.
Please tell me that Aeryn Walker as Craster’s wife has a multiple episode backstory with as many naked scenes as possible.
Well this is Game of Thrones, so I assume the qualifier ‘as many naked scenes as possible’ is unnecessary.
And as many filthy floors as possible.
I googled her. She’s a pornstar. We all win.
Almost googled her at work. Thanks for the warning Chris Cool.
they recasted Daario? whhaaaaaa? why?
Because thew other guy was WRONG.
People hated Ed Skrein, there was a lot of blowback for casting a pretty boy as a guy who was supposed to have a big nose and blue hair. A lot of people complained also that he was just a horrible actor too.
His acting was, how do you say it…complete and utter fucking shit. Unless you prefer pretty boys who only speak in a sing songy fuck me voice.
My guess is they are going to blend Daario with Brown Ben which means bk Daario does not survive the battle of Slavers Bay.
I’ll go of on a limb and guess that Brenock O’Connor kid is going to be Trystane Martell.
Other than that and some possible Sand Snakes, I got nothin’ on the mystery roles.
I’m guessing Joseph Gatt is the bodyguard down in Dorne; I’m blanking on his name but he’s real good with a battle-axe
Dean-Charles Chapman has been reported as the new Tommen. Although since he’s already played a different Lannister I don’t know how accurate that actually is.
HC, I believe you’re thinking of Areo Hotah, the dude who sleeps with his axe
Joesph Gatt was truly terrifying in Banshee. Also, when is Banshee coming back?
The Albino
I just saw an ad for it while watching, um, something else on Cinemax. Unfortunately I didn’t get the return date but can assure you that it is coming back.
My amazing deductive internets skills tells me January 10th, 2014. Also, such a damn good show.
Agree with everyone about the young and attractive ladies being cast as Sand Snakes.
I’m guessing they will ugly up the actress playing Fat Walda because she looks pretty good in that picture.
Also, was hoping to see the Greyjoy uncles cast.
Yeah it really seems like they’re doubling down on the Asha / Yara / Toyota Yaris plotline as the one for the Iron Islands. Not a good decision.
We’ll see the Greyjoy uncles, or at least 2 of the 3, but I guess not till season 5.
Vaguest of vague SPOILERS
I don’t see how they can possibly cut out the Greyjoy uncles or merge them into Asha’s storyline with the direction A Dance with Dragons left Victarion headed in.
Where is the new Tommen Baratheon?
I was thinking that Brenock O’Conner was going to be the new Tommen, Octavia could play his sister. (can’t tell from the pics if she is older then Brenock or not)
Nah this was another one where they announced he was filming in Iceland so it wouldn’t be any of the Kings Landing plotlines. Maybe one of the Frey kids?
So many babes.
Like kids or hot chicks?
Hot chicks. Yeah, hot chicks.
I have had a thing (my penis) for Indira Varma ever since Rome on HBO. That is all.
Is that Verenus’s Wife? Yea she was super hot
You got it broseph. I would do horrible, despicable things to that hot lecherous POA.
As Samantha Bentley is a British actress in Roger Moore eyebrow raise ahem, adult movies, and this is Game of Thrones, Unknown Role might just mean naked whore.
Craster’s Wife? Aren’t we done with Craster?
I’m was wondering the same thing about craster.
Possibly Mance’s wife mislabeled?
You got mutineers from the Nights Watch and Craster’s harem in the same place after the Old Bear and Craster got knocked off. You can put the pieces together.
Craster’s done well for himself there.
I really hope Pedro Pascal does a good job of the viper…
Waaaaaaay better Daario.
That’s quite a few pornstars.
Joseph Gatt looks a mean mother; possible Greyjoy?
So Gregor Clegane is going to be the drummer of Spinal Tap role?
I was just going to post that Joseph Gatt looks exactly like an Observer. Walter Bishop needs to make and appearance.
Book reader here. Only one I can remember is the Red Viper of Dorne (and Gregor). Feeling pretty slow.
Good to see Vorenus’ wife back in action.
so i guess Christina Hendrix didn’t get that role she wanted
My guess is Jessica Jensen will be Val, and one of the other females listed as an unknown character will be Dalla.
Sorry, couldn’t get past Craster’s wife.
Talk about burying the lead with all the hot chick casting news in the middle of the post…
Who is house Role? And why are so many of their members named Unknown?
Are they like the Freys or something?
God damnit, I already have a tough enough time keeping the character straight. I don’t need 21 more.
John Noble would be perfect for GoT
“Innkeepers Daughter” huh…..wonder if they’ll actually do ‘that’ scene. If it’s the one I’m thinking of.
* SPOILERS*
The more I think about it the more I hope they save Victarion for the 5th season. A lot of things happen in the second half of book 3 and if they are expanding on Dorne early with the Sand Snakes there just isn’t any room for the Greyjoy’s. It would just be too many characters, and Victarion is becoming the central plot of book 5, which I assume they would expand on because it is the most compelling story thread. They would really need to develop and add depth to Victarion given that is he going to have a huge role in future books.
Is it me or does nothing really happen with the Greyjoys? They just hang around arguing over who’s gonna be king and some dude claims to have a dragon horn. There’s very little impact on the rest of the story until Victarion sails East.
SPOILERS:
All of them are porn stars. All of them.
Is Gatt Arys Oakheart maybe?
Anybody know why they recast Gregor? Also, does HBO make enough money to pay their entire cast more than table scraps and gruel? I mean its well known that Networks usually have way more cash to spare. If an actor had the chance to appear in some steaming pile of horse shit on CBS/FOX,NBC and get paid 20-40K per episode would they pick that over some critically acclaimed show on HBO or Showtime? My question despite all that rambling is… does cable pay well?
The first Gregor left to be in the Hobbit. The second plays other parts for them(the giant at the beginning of last season) but while he has the height he wasn’t bulky enough for this year. Not to get into it but the Mountain has to be especially physically imposing for something this year.
Lol, I know exactly what you’re talking about and I totally agree. Its going to be a… special seeing it on the screen!! ;)
I better go back and reread a couple books, I didn’t remember half of those characters
I know right, gotta go back and figure out who “unknown role” was lol!
I don’t think some of them were actually in the book, FYI.
The waiting is the hardest part. Now let’s see some naked B-list actors.
…There are so many goddamn characters in this show.
But what’s with the recasts? Also, I think that Fry guy is from… that show about ancient Rome? The comedy? Yesssss…
Maybe it’s wrong of me, but I do love that Game of Thrones isn’t shy about putting porn starts into the parts of whores in the series.
For reasons.
You’ve posted the wrong woman as Fat Walda Frey, shocker, there are two Elizabeth Websters out there. That one isn’t even fat. This is the correct woman: [31.media.tumblr.com]
Thank you. The lady in the picture they showed wasn’t fat or hard on the eyes at all. I thought for a second “Really?? Are they going to make this chick wear a fat suit? What’s the point?”
Octavia is Leaf and brenock is Penny, the whores of mole town will fight with Jon against the wilding, only instead of Satin we get a porn girl. Maybe the innkeeper girl is tyrions first wife? The Victarian stuff will be very expensive so There proably will be a major revision storywise.
Thank the gods – both old and new – that daario was recast. That beardless boy toy had no business on screen. Praying for dyed&forked beard, but if not at least for better acting
