Here Are The 21 New Characters And The Actors Who Play Them In 'Game Of Thrones' Season Four

Entertainment Features
11.12.13

game-of-thrones-music1__span

We don’t have a release date yet for the fourth season of Game of Thrones, although we can expect it to arrive around the end of March. Production on the season, however, is winding down, so we know at this point who the new cast members will be, and there are a ton of them. Granted, many of them will be in small roles that we may not see more than in a scene or two, but it’s never too early to get to know them. As usual, there are a couple of porn stars being added to the cast (you can kind of tell which ones those are from the images), so you can definitely expect more sex scenes with random characters in the fourth season. Book readers, I’m sure, will know who most of the named characters are, but for the rest of us, we’ll just have to settle for imagining the pictured actors in Westeros garb.

Anyway, in order to tide you over until the heavy fourth season promotional tour, here’s a look at the new cast members and the actors who will play them.

Pedro Pascal as Prince Oberyn Martell, known as the “Red Viper of Dorne.”

Octavia Alexandru in an Unknown role.

octavia-selena-alexandru-17068

Brenock O’Connor in an Unknown role

safe_image

Mark Gatiss as Tycho Nestoris

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand

Roger Ashton-Griffiths as Lord Mace Tyrell (the “Fat Flower”)

Game-of-Thrones-Saison-4-Roger-Ashton-Griffiths-rejoint-le-casting_portrait_w532

Joseph Gatt in an Unknown role.

Trixiebelle Harrowell as Farmer’s daughter.

Trixiebelle_Harrowell

Elizabeth Webster as Fat Walda Frey

Lu Corfield as Mole’s Town madam

Rupert Vansittart as Lord Yohn Royce, known as “Bronze Yohn.”

008BJO_Rupert_Vansittart_002

Gabrielle Dempsey as Innkeeper’s daughter.

wild_facebook images 9

Jane McGrath in an Unknown Role.

JaneMcGrath

Paola Dionisotti as Lady Anya Waynwood

tve4679-20100526-400

Alisdair Simpson as Ser Donnel Waynwood, the Knight of the Gate.

wTI6EOK

(via)

Daniel Rabin as Lord Blackmont.

Daniel-Rabin

(via)

Deirdre Monaghan as Morag

v78P3na

(via)

Aeryn Walker as Craster’s wife

tumblr_lqz8gy9KBa1qhb3smo1_500

(image via)

Sarine Sofair as Lhara.

tumblr_inline_mu16wngsJF1rbnii4

Samantha Bentley in an Unknown Role

avatars-000002941395-gvz183-crop

Anoushka Kellett in an Unknown Role

406508_4949989

(image via)

Jessica Jensen in an Unknown Role.

11719-620-282

(image via)

Joel Fry as Hizdahr zo Loraq

joel-fry

Struan Rodger as the Three-eyed raven.

struan_rodger

Yuri Kolokolnikov as Styr, the Magnar of Thenn

Yuri-Kolokolnikov-cover

Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis (Recast)

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Ser Gregor Clegane (Recast)

Hafthor_Julius_Bjornsson_58827

