The Netflix top-10 is always a wild ride, but its especially chaotic right now. Space Force is still up there at #9, which makes sense considering how popular The Office continues to be, as does the final season of 13 Reasons Why (#7), but how does one possibly explain the 2014 animated squirrel comedy The Nut Job at #6, or the Amy Poehler and Tina Fey-starring Baby Mama at #8, or something called Lost Bullet, which looks like a French Fast and Furious, at #4? The top two slots are particularly unhinged, with the previous #1, Polish erotic drama 365 Days (think: Fifty Shades of Grey with a lower budget, but more nudity), at two and competition series Floor Is Lava in the top spot, of course.

Much like Christian Grey in the bedroom, Netflix viewers’ tastes are very… singular.

As you can probably guess, Floor Is Lava is based on the game of the same name, where the floor is — and I cannot stress this enough — lava. (The Wikipedia entry helpfully notes that the “game is similar to the traditional children’s game ‘Puss in the Corner,’ or ‘Puss Wants a Corner,’ where children occupying the corner of a room are ‘safe,’ while the Puss, the player who is ‘It’ in the middle of the room, tries to occupy an empty corner as the other players dash from one corner to another.” Sounds like the 365 Days sequel.) How did Netflix get 10 episodes out of jumping from one thing to another?

Here’s how.

Oooh, now I get the concept. 365 Days was the most-watched title in the United States (and it reached the top-three in “Germany, Lithuania, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Sweden, Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Romania, South Africa, Portugal, India, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, Mauritius, Canada, and Israel,” according to TV Guide) for over a week, but the boat scene has finally met its match.

Honestly? I get it. Floor is Lava is good.

Weird to think that “Floor is Lava Tops Polish Erotic Drama to Become the Most-Watched Title on Netflix” isn’t even among the 500 wildest headlines from 2020.

