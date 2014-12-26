A Baltimore Reporter Is Taking Photos Of ‘The Wire’ Filming Locations Now Vs. Then

In honor of HBO Signature’s The Wire in HD marathon, which is happening right now (they’re still in season one), Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton has been visiting and taking photos of the show’s old shooting locations, or in his words, “In honor of this #TheWireMarathon, tell me a filming location you’d like to see present day, I’ll take a pic on my lunch break.”
Here’s what Fenton has gotten to so far. Follow him on Twitter if you want to see where McNulty passed out after a long night of drinking (spoiler: it’s literally everywhere in Baltimore).
Man is doing the lord’s work
What about the gay bar Rowles where hangs out?
(Not the Wire character, the Uproxx writer).
That’s a whole other twitter feed…
i like rowles jokes but… a little borderline.
This is just awesome
AAHHH good times ,good times …DAM did it just get misty in here ?
Those high-rises in the first picture were not there by the time of shooting, they were already taken down. They were edited in. David Simon said it in the first episode’s commentary.