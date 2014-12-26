A Baltimore Reporter Is Taking Photos Of ‘The Wire’ Filming Locations Now Vs. Then

#HBO #The Wire
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.26.14 7 Comments

In honor of HBO Signature’s The Wire in HD marathon, which is happening right now (they’re still in season one), Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton has been visiting and taking photos of the show’s old shooting locations, or in his words, “In honor of this #TheWireMarathon, tell me a filming location you’d like to see present day, I’ll take a pic on my lunch break.”

Here’s what Fenton has gotten to so far. Follow him on Twitter if you want to see where McNulty passed out after a long night of drinking (spoiler: it’s literally everywhere in Baltimore).

Via @justin_fenton

