A Brief History Of Kramer’s Best Business Ideas On ‘Seinfeld’

Pizza Entrepreneur
Kramer’s make-your-own pizza parlor is a fantastic idea, especially since it’s the concept behind several similarly functioning restaurants today (Subway, Chop’t). I’m just not sure about the whole people burning themselves and filing lawsuits daily thing.
Moviefone Operator
So it turns out Kramer’s phone number (555-FILK) is just one number away from the Moviefone number (555-FILM.) Where most people would just change their number, Kramer sees a business opportunity and takes action. What time is Firestorm playing, sir?
Inventor of the Tie Dispenser
A simple idea: you spill something on your tie while at dinner, you go to the bathroom and purchase a new one from a tie dispenser. Here’s to making a living off of the schmucks spilling their food on themselves at Outback Steakhouse.
Purveyor of Pasta Statues
Cute little figurines made from pasta, there’s a Fusilli Jerry, a Ravioli George in the making, and a Macaroni Bette Midler. I’m guessing Kramer self-sculpture would be made from Angel Hair?
The Michigan Deposit Bottle Scam
Even though it hadn’t worked for him in the past, Kramer decided to recycle truckloads of bottles in Michigan with Newman because their refund rate is twice as much (10 cents) as New York’s (5 cents.) But really who wants to drive 10+ hours both ways cramped in a mail truck with Newman?
Flight Time Gambler
Ever since I was a little kid I knew I wanted to make a living betting on flight arrival times, I’m just disappointed Kramer beat me to it.
A Cigar Salesman
When Kramer wants Cubans, he gets them. Even if that means actual human Cubans that he has Jerry bring up to New York to get the company “rolling.”
Semi-Professional Photographer
Kramer had a keen eye, and an artistic vision that brought us the Timeless Art of Seduction and Elaine’s Christmas card nipple mishap.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t it Morty Seinfeld who invented the belt-less trench coat?
+1
Don’t forget “Cock Fighting Manager.” Little Jerry was BORN to cockfight!
Also, I think as a technicality you should mention Feldman’s (Bizarro World Kramer) legitimately great idea to have an alarm clock that tells you what the weather is as soon as you wake up.
Or…no….it’s not practical.
He was also the CEO of the Peterman Reality Tour!
I’m disappointed to not see his private smoking lounge, even if it did cause him to experience a lifetime of smoking in 72 hours and turn his face into a catcher’s mitt.
He and Newman also sold old records to the guy who would later become John Kramer (aka “The Jigsaw Killer”) in the Saw movies.
Considering he made it onto national TV, and then sold the movie right for his coffee table book, as well as made a perfume that was “picked up” by Calvin Klein, I’d say he was fairly successful…
How is Subway like Kramer’s Make-Your-Own Pizza idea? You don’t make your own sub, you tell them what you want on it and they make it, which is how a normal pizza place also works.
This is a reasonable question. Didn’t get that either.
Whenever I go to Subway they make their own sub and then I correct them and then they remake it the way that I asked originally. I’m sure Kramer’s idea was far better.
He gets Dominicans, not Cubans. It’s a pretty big part of the episode.
What about the homeless rickshaw?
How in the world did you not mention that “The Beach” led Kramer to a lucrative career as an underwear model? Not to mention as The Marlboro Man….
[www.youtube.com]
So. No mention of Penny Packer Industries, The Rickshaw business, his foray into Horse & Carriage rides, his time at Brandt & Leland, his personal smoking lounge (which turned his face into an old catchers mitt in 72 hrs) his Japanese B&B which consisted of just men sleeping in a chest Brett Favreman drawers, him optioning his coffee table book & using the proceeds to escape down to Del Boca Vista, his glorious idea to move to LA, and try to get his treatment called The Keys noticed. soo many gems missed.
Brandt-Leland should definitely be on here. Even though he didn’t even really work there. That’s what makes this so hard.