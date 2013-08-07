A Former ‘Big Brother 15’ Employee Claims That The Reality Show Is Rigged

Another day, another claim that a reality show is rigged. Except instead of my claim that Fox was too scared of my raw masculinity to let me on Temptation Island, this one involves that show with all the racists, Big Brother 15, and the large sum of money that goes to the winner. According to the folks at Gossiping Pens, a former CBS employee using the fake name of “Hailey Jones” took to the Big Brother Facebook page back in July to accuse one of the show’s producers of rigging this season’s action in favor of contestant Amanda Zuckerman (above right).
In fact, Jones claims that executive producer Allison Grodner is the culprit behind this alleged rigging, as she not only made it so her friend Zuckerman could win, but she also planted Elissa Slater to seem like the show’s favorite to win.
This is Zuckerman, by the way, in case you’re like me and don’t watch reality TV because you’re too busy doing pushups and attending football games at the Home Depot.
Both Amanda and Elissa are still in the game, as are the show’s absurd racists, Aaryn and GinaMarie, so it’s hard to tell if this is just some casual, thought-out fan trolling or if Zuckerman is really in line to be handed $500,000 for simply knowing someone important. Either way, I hope it ends with enraged grizzly bears being locked in the house.
1. this is old news. 2. Amanda has also been proven to have racist tendencies. See this youtube video: [www.youtube.com]
I have been watching this show for the last 5 or 6 seasons (big whoop, wanna fight about it) and they ALWAYS have favorites that they go out of their way to keep in the house. But then again, I’m still pissed that I wasn’t selected for My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancee.
It all makes sense now.
Today in “No Shit, Sherlock”.
Rigged reality show racist fixed blahdeeblahblah. Whatevs.
Why is everyone ignoring what’s really important here?
A blazer with denim daisy duke coochie-cutter shorts?!?
It’s called “professional hillbilly”.
Available for ladies at Saks of Gainesville.
america the mvp is trying to get rid of amanda. i dont know if aaryn would be #1 or not in voting if she wasnt hoh.
The general consensus among former players and those who follow strategy based reality shows like BB and Survivor is that at this point Amanda has little, if any, chance of winning this show. Most pundits are putting her chances at around zero. Her in house romance, McRae, on the other hand has a very real chance of winning.
There are reality show pundits?
The end is well nigh.
She’s an idiot. I cracked up during the last episode when she denied being “in charge” & then turned right around & told McCray that she was hell-bent on getting Jessie out of the house.
What? Rigged? Next thing you’ll be trying to tell me that Heisenberg is a high school teacher.
I am uncertain who the principle is.
Spoiler Alert (not that anyone cares)
She looks like a winner to me.
For what little it’s worth, I’ve known Allison for years and worked with her on a few occasions. She’s way too smart to transparently fix Big Brother, which has made her a fortune and built her company. If anyone was going to be foolish enough to do something with no upside and a considerable downside like rigging an already successful and long running show, it wouldn’t be the production company who have the most to lose.
It’s nice when friends or relatives can write in.
You can tell by the edits she gets and that the others do not get that she is the predetermined winner. Zuckerman is the Actual Racist Bigot Anti Gay Hate Filled Bully on this season. I mean this woman is 28 and the comments she makes are disturbing. I mean she has talked about one of the girls getting gang raped, the one girl falling on something and dying, the comments she made about Howard and then admitted she lied, the only african american male on the show, could of had horrible consequences for him. CBS and BB and Julie Chen on The Talk continue to portray her in a good light while portraying the others terribly. A 22 year old college student is dumb, stupid and ignorant and all of the dislike that her and Candice started by a LIE made by a seriously disturbing person on the show but did CBS or BB try and clear it up for the sake of the two that the lie was about no so the dislike continues as it is clear BB will do and condone anything for ratings, and BB does not show what really happened on the show but their edited cut and paste portion and Chen makes like she if offended by a rice comment (WOW), yet wow Zuckerman comments, using the N word, calling the one gay guy Faggot, child porn comments, raping women comments, comments commending Hitler’s actions or praising the treatment of Jews by Hitler does not offend Chen. CBS, BB and Julie Chen should be ashamed. I just keep hoping that all of these people are actors and that the show is scripted like the rigged game shows of the 50’s. Zuckerman’s parents should be so proud.
Well, it is rigged. Right down to every competition. If you watch the video (which production has just removed but I am sure it will be back) it clearly shows Helen being tapped on the foot, indicating it is time to jump off the platform, which she does, and then happily sings out (after losing an opportunity to stay in the house) “Bye guys! I love you!!” And bounces away merrily. Then Candice is tapped on the foot, she looks down, steps off the platform, and walks away happily. Really? This has proven to me that the entire BB show this year is a fake, it’s fraud, and it’s pissed me off because those loser cast members are in on it and duping the viewers/public without any regard to being on a staged show. No wonder I didn’t like anyone on the show this year…they are so off-putting, and now I know why, they’ve been brought in to dupe the public, and only losers would go along with that.
I really do think it’s rigged. If Amanda is saved from eviction this Thursday we’ll know it’s rigged. She had not won a single competition all summer. Then her boyfriend McCrae (who is so devoid of personality or emotion I tink he may have died in episode 5 and they replaced him with a dummy) was up for eviction. She won the power of veto competition and took him down so he wouldn’t be evicted. The other rumors are that Amanda has worked on the production side in low-end reality shows and was on a web show that was owned by CBS I believe. Also that the network wanted Amanda and her zombie boyfriend to become controversial, win BB and then bring all of the publicity and fans (?) to the Amazing Race. In a live feed BB told her not to give up and that her time there wasn’t over until she was walking out the door. Speculation is she’ll get a second veto to save herself or there’ll be some other twist that will keep her in the house. If all of that happens and she wins I wouldn’t be surprised to see some lawsuits against the network. Sam
If Amanda wins and BB is rigged,, many people will never watch it again,,,, I know I won’t,, I’ll watch BB Canada,,, at least its not rigged