A Former ‘Big Brother 15’ Employee Claims That The Reality Show Is Rigged

Another day, another claim that a reality show is rigged. Except instead of my claim that Fox was too scared of my raw masculinity to let me on Temptation Island, this one involves that show with all the racists, Big Brother 15, and the large sum of money that goes to the winner. According to the folks at Gossiping Pens, a former CBS employee using the fake name of “Hailey Jones” took to the Big Brother Facebook page back in July to accuse one of the show’s producers of rigging this season’s action in favor of contestant Amanda Zuckerman (above right).

In fact, Jones claims that executive producer Allison Grodner is the culprit behind this alleged rigging, as she not only made it so her friend Zuckerman could win, but she also planted Elissa Slater to seem like the show’s favorite to win.

This is Zuckerman, by the way, in case you’re like me and don’t watch reality TV because you’re too busy doing pushups and attending football games at the Home Depot.

Both Amanda and Elissa are still in the game, as are the show’s absurd racists, Aaryn and GinaMarie, so it’s hard to tell if this is just some casual, thought-out fan trolling or if Zuckerman is really in line to be handed $500,000 for simply knowing someone important. Either way, I hope it ends with enraged grizzly bears being locked in the house.