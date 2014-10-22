A ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Is Suing ‘The Simpsons’ For $250 Million

Fat Tony’s mafioso sidekick Louie is no one’s favorite Simpsons character. He’s probably not even in anyone’s top-100. Top-250? Possibly, but that’s definitely the number (plus six zeroes) Frank Sivero picked to sue Fox for. The actor, who portrayed Genco Abbandando in The Godfather Part II, believes “The Simpsons ripped off the Frankie Carbone character he played in Goodfellas.”
Claiming that the long-long-running animated series has made $12 billion over the decades from TV, the big screen, video games, and other revenue streams, Sivero alleges in his very detailed 5-claim complaint that Simpsons producer James L. Brooks was “highly aware of who Sivero was, the fact that he created the role of Frankie Carbone, and that The Simpsons character Louie would be based on this character.”
Sivero and his lawyers, on the other hand, had a lot to say in their 12-page complaint. For one, they want $50 million in damages for loss of his likeness, another $50 million in actual loss for “improper appropriation of Plaintiff’s confidential idea,” $50 million more in exemplary damages, and $100 million for “improper interference.” Claiming a loss of “prospective economic advantage” and industry “type-casting,” Sivero says a “portion” of the profits from The Simpsons franchise should now end up in his pocket…he was promised a film of his own, he alleges. (Via)
I must be forgetting the scene in Goodfellas where Frankie Carbone punches Mark Hamill in the face for not finishing Jedi School. Anyway, Sivero’s case will likely be dismissed, though not before Edward G. Robinson’s family gets some ideas.
I wasn’t aware that anyone had the copyright on Parody Mafia Goon #2
LMAO!! I wasn’t aware either
A) Carbone is the name of at least one mafia goon in pretty much every mafia show or move ever.
B) Has Sivero never heard of putting a severed horse’s head in James L. Brooks’ bed?
“I was in The Godfather Part II and Goodfellas, and now I’m typecast! Clearly, it’s all the fault of The Simpsons.”
When they found Carbone in the meat truck, he was frozen so stiff it took them three days to thaw him out for the autopsy.
Per Wiki: Frankie Carbone (based on Angelo Sepe) in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.
So he’s suing because they based a character on a character he based on someone else?
This.
Ding, ding, ding!
“I invented Italian stereotypes, I INVENTED them.”
Correction:
“I-ah invented Italian-ah stereotypes-ah, I INVENTED them.”
(Includes lots of hand-talking.)
Gratzi, gratzi, you have brought great joy to this old Italian stereotype.
Myers: Okay, maybe my dad did steal Itchy, but so what? Animation is
built on plagiarism!
[lawyer slaps his forehead]
If it weren’t for someone plagiarizing the Honeymooners, we
wouldn’t have the Flintstones. If someone hadn’t ripped off Sgt.
Bilko, they’d be no Top Cat. Huckleberry Hound, Chief Wiggum,
Yogi Bear? Hah! Andy Griffith, Edward G. Robinson, Art Carney.
Watch out, James! He’s Italian!
It bothers me to say, but yep…SIMPSONS DID IT!
“Stolen” is a strong word. I choose to believe that the character was inspired by his work in Cop And A Half.
I think Louie is absolutely based on Frankie Carbone from Goodfellas but I don’t know what that means from a legal perspective. I mean did The Simpsons have to secure permission from Arnold Schwarzenegger for Rainier Wolfcastle or any of the other spoof characters they have?
It’s totally based on him, because that’s how satire works.
what about clamps the robot futurama version of louie?
Sivero tried to get Johnny Tightlips to tell his side of the story. He refused.
“I ain’t sayin’ nothin.”
“What should I tell the lawyer?”
“Tell him to suck a lemon.”
+1
Shoud’ve gone with Jimmy The Snitch.
Bart: Uh, say, are you guys crooks?
Fat Tony: Bart, is it wrong to steal a loaf of bread to feed your starving family?
Bart: No.
Fat Tony: Well, suppose you got a large starving family. Is it wrong to steal a truckload of bread to feed them?
Bart: Uh uh.
Fat Tony: And, what if your family don’t like bread? They like… cigarettes?
Bart: I guess that’s okay.
Fat Tony: Now, what if you were stuck for a character, say, an Italian mobster stereotype character, and there was a perfectly good one right there in front of you, would it be wrong to take that character’s characteristics and put them in your show, in order to ensure that you got paid and could keep your family in bread and cigarettes?
Bart: Hell, no.
The only person who should be suing The Simpsons is Jim Davidson. He is the originator of the prank phone calls and made up all the names that seem like old jokes to us now. He did it in the 70’s and throughout the 80’s a bunch of bootlegs floated around, eventually ending up in Groening’s hands. And in the 90’s The Jerky Boys would do it to.
And I’m not even talking about names like Al Coholic either. I mean Moe has even used some of the actual threats used by Red, the guy Jim would prank.
If this is anyone other than Steve Allen, you’re stealing my bit!
Why not just sue Joe Pesci for inventing the ability to make type casting work for him? Oh right because that requires talent.
Go back and get your shinebox, Frank Sivero.
Nah, you insulted him a little bit, you were a little out of order yourself.
He’s just busting his balls. He just got out of the joint.
He’ll fuck him in his ass. He fucked kids like him in the can in the ass. Fuckin’ trying to break up his party.
The big problem here is that due to his being denied that sweet Simpsons money, Frank Sivero is now an average nobody. He gets to live the rest of my life like a schnook.
Damn it. “his life” not “my life”
When I read “Goodfellas actor suing” I immediately knew it was going to be this guy. Take your 15 seconds of fame you got because you are unique-looking and go the fuck back to work at the car dealership.
Vendetta!
He waited this long to sue?
Ah, lawsuits. The cause of, and solution to, all of America’s problems.
I am not so much disappointed as I am blinded with rage.
::Puts on Lawyering beer helmet:: “Your honor Mr Sivero has the eyebrows of a mad man. While Louie clearly has no eyebrows. The defense rests.”
A little late on the draw here, isn’t he? Did he suddenly wake up after 25 years and see “Bart the Murderer”?
You people should get your heads out of your a*!.the guy obviously should get what he deserves and that’s everybit of 250million.yes thats right..You people are telling me all the people at Simpsons and fox, they didn’t know they were ripping off his likeness..shame on them..
^^^Frank Sivero, ladies and gents! Be sure to tip your waitress!
He must have a ton of free time. …. > O I got an Idea > Babadaboopi > $$$$$$$
Everyone, Would Sue Someone…For Something, At Some Point, “The Simpson’s” Remains…One, Of The Most Original, Shows…Period!!!
I can only ever remember as him as Adam Sandler’s brother-in-law in The Wedding Singer, talking about his nipples getting worked over.
Who can I sue because I’m a useless PUTZZ? THAT IS THE NAME OF THIS GAME ISN’T IT??
After hearing Sivero’s arguments, The judge dismissed the case by telling Sivero to ” fuhgetaboutit”.