How Charlie’s Relationship With The Waitress Should End On ‘Always Sunny’

When It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia premiered in 2005, it didn’t take long for the show to establish one of it’s most prominent recurring bits: Charlie’s relentless pursuit of The Waitress. In the very first episode, “The Gang Gets Racist,” he has his first of many awkward encounters with her. This time, she hears Charlie drop an n-bomb, and assumes that he’s a racist, when he was actually recanting a story of someone else using that word. That misunderstanding left a terrible impression of Charlie that he has spent the entire series trying — with absolutely no success — to erase.
The most memorable episode in the Charlie-Waitress saga is almost certainly “The Nightman Cometh,” in which Charlie stages a nonsensical play designed for the sole purpose of convincing The Waitress to marry him. We remember this episode for the general ridiculousness of the songs, and of course, the famous “boy’s soul/boy’s hole” bit, but what’s most important is the very end, when The Waitress rejects Charlie in front of everyone. His play is yet another miserable failure with The Waitress.
Just for a second, let’s compare what happens in “The Nightman Cometh” to what happens in the famous Futurama episode, “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings.” In each episode, a dumb-but-perpetually-optimistic character stages a grand production to win over an unrequited love. In Fry’s case, he writes a beautiful opera thanks to the Robot Devil’s magic hands, and in the end, Leela is enraptured. In Charlie’s case, he writes the worst musical of all-time (okay, it’s kind of the best, too), and the object of his affection is more repulsed by him than ever. Really, the difference between It’s Always Sunny and Futurama is the difference between fantasy and reality. Don’t get me wrong, I totally cry at the end of “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings,” but if you tried this in real life, your fate would probably resemble Charlie’s a lot more than Fry’s.
Of course, at one point, Charlie almost does convince The Waitress to change her mind about him, and how that played out may have been the cruelest joke of all. This is what happened in “The Gang Goes To The Jersey Shore.” On their trip to the boardwalk, Charlie runs into her, and they end up having a beautiful evening on the beach together. She apparently finds him more charming then usual. It looks like after all this time, all those rejections, Charlie has finally won her over.
Then, she wakes up the next morning believing that Charlie must have drugged her, and feeling more creeped out by him than ever. Charlie decides to take his minor victory, and just enjoy that he got to spend the night with her, but really, this was arguably his biggest humiliation over the entire saga. What looked like the breakthrough he had long been hoping for turned into yet another failure, and his odds of ever-changing her mind were now next to impossible.
Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: many of the things Charlie has done in pursuing this woman are emphatically Not Okay. He’s not just incredibly creepy, he does several things that are illegal, stalking this poor woman at every turn. I could totally understand why someone who had been stalked in the past would feel no sympathy for Charlie after his many terribly misguided actions.
At the same time, Charlie’s behavior is part of why he is by far the least evil of the central characters on It’s Always Sunny. He has no idea he’s doing anything wrong here. Is it because he’s too stupid? Too crazy? Too obsessed? The answer, of course, is all of the above. On a show full of characters who are willfully evil, Charlie is accidentally evil, putting this poor woman through years worth of unwanted attention because he doesn’t know any better, and because he genuinely believes that each gesture, hell, each interaction will be the one that finally convinces her to see things his way. Much like most of what happens on It’s Always Sunny, it’s hilarious in an incredibly dark, often sad way.
The show is going into its tenth season, and while it’s already been renewed for two more, there has to be some talk going on about how it will finally wrap things up. I’ll say one thing for certain: if It’s Always Sunny ends with Charlie and The Waitress finally getting together, I will be sorely disappointed. This is a show about the miserable realities of the human experience, and I hope it stays true to that form right till the bitter end.
I have nothing against the happy universe where Fry finally gets together with Leela, but that’s not what this show does. If it ends with Charlie taking things one step too far, and doing serious jail time? Now that would be the type of ending that this tragic twisted tale of obsession deserves.
Really great article. I prefer these to “quotes you should be using” and “article where we try to be buzzfeed”
Yeah, the damn qoutes list articles are like weeds lately.
Speaking of the Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore
There was the sorta happy ending in “The Gang Saves The Day”
I just love the fact that in real life they’re married.
And I hope they do get together in the last episode…and then Charlie immediately realizes that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore after it’s too late.
And it ends with a close up of them while sound of silence plays in the background?
That was the first episode, “The Gang Gets Racist” that introduced the waitress and she overheard that conversation. Research, it’s harder than guessing, but worth it.
And in the Jersey shore episode she admits to have taken ecstasy the night before not asking him if she drugged him. I believe she asks if they had sex.
Uh, you mean the FIRST episode? You know, the one called The Gang Gets Racist?
Um, Charlie strung Alexandra Daddario along in an incredibly evil way just to me the waitress jealous in one episode. They’re all evil. But, hey, free blog post.
He actually acknowledged that Charlie was evil, he simply said that he was less evil than the rest of the gang, which is absolutely true. They’re all worse than him. But hey, easy replies.
Obviously in the season finale he has to kill her. Stop wasting my time.
I’m assuming that the series will end with the entire gang either dead or in jail. There’s no other way.
Dennis kills everyone.
No jail. Too Seinfeld. We have to find out Dennis is a serial killer, and the Gang Goes Vigilante All Over Dennis’ Ass.
^^^ I came here to say Dennis kills everyone too.
Well obviously Dennis kills everyone. The speculation is on how or why.
They all kill each other. I like Dennis being a serial killer, he kills the Waitress. Charlie finds out, kills Dennis. Dee kills Charlie for killing her brother. Mac accidently kills Dee when going to break it up. Frank walks in sees the mess, shoots Mac. He tries burning the bodies in the basement and blows up the bar
The Waitress banged Dennis and Frank, why would Charlie want that whooore. He should end up with The Snail instead.
The waitress finally giving him a chance but then ending up in a coma before they have a real date or something would work.
The best Charlie / waitress moment occurs during “The Gang Saves The Day.”
Charlie knocks up the Waitress and ends up marrying her. It turns out she’s worse and the baby is like super smart (it’s not really his, the baby is black). Charlie has a miserable existence but stays for the baby.
Dee will get screwed over by Dennis and end up with Rickety Cricket.
Mac will realize he is gay.
Frank will go to jail.
And Dennis? Well, remember that prank they pulled on him last season? I could see him getting them all arrested at the series finale as payback for that prank that has to do with the pub.
I’ve never thought of IASIP ending. I hope it just ends with a normal episode and doesn’t have a special finale episode at all. I think that’d be most fitting.
In “The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore” the Waitress doesn’t think Charlie drugged her. She admits to having taken Ecstasy, but thinks Charlie may have raped her because she can’t remember anything about that night. He tries to explain what they did during the night and it all just creeps her out. To Charlie it sounds like a wonderful night but to the Waitress it sounds like she hit bottom.
Seriously? A happy ending can’t ever be great, but it could be okay. Let us not forget that, fairly recently, Charlie took some “smart” pills and blew The Waitress off as beneath his level of intelligence. Let us also not forget that the episode, entitled Flowers For Charlie, was written by the writers of Game of Thrones – who know a thing or two about happy endings never happening.