Columbia Pictures

Amazon has made it pretty clear that they will not be content until we all worship them as god, between their free two-day shipping and shelling out insane amounts of money for new original programing. Sure, Alexa may be creepily laughing of her own volition because of a glitch in her programming, but that seems like a small price to pay for the convenience. Still, Amazon has been making some major moves regarding their original content, and their latest acquisition is an intriguing one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon will be adapting the classic Penny Marshall film A League Of Their Own into a television series.

Focusing on two sisters playing in the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that formed during WWII while the men were off fighting, A League Of Their Own is considered one of the greatest (or at least most heart warming) sports films. While it seems like sacrilege to remake something so beloved, there are a lot of stories that get the montage treatment in the movie that could benefit from an expanded adaptation. It is currently envisioned as a half hour comedy that is “less as a traditional reboot and more as a modern look at the story.”

Plus, Amazon is bringing some appealing talent on board. Mozart In The Jungle producer Will Graham and Broad City star Abbi Jacobson are set to co-write and executively produce the series. Unfortunately, Jacobson will not be taking an onscreen role. There is no plan for the original cast to return in any capacity, but one can probably assume that crying is still not allowed.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)