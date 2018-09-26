ABC

Often, there’s a sense of deja vu when sifting through TV pilot screeners, as networks try to capitalize on the success of popular shows by producing watered-down carbon copies. The easiest examples are the failed attempts to replicate Lost — an impossible task that is still happening, as NBC just premiered it’s plane-centric mystery Manifest. It was easy to predict that This Is Us would be the next series to demand this treatment and, sure enough, ABC’s newest drama, A Million Little Things, works overtime to try and recreate that success.

A Million Little Things introduces us quickly to the main four men: Jon (Ron Livingston), a successful businessman with a seemingly-perfect life; Eddie (David Giuntoli), a rocker-turned-guitar teacher and stay-at-home dad who is having an affair; Gary (James Roday), a breast cancer survivor who uses jokes as deflection; and Rome (Romany Malco), an aspiring filmmaker who hides his suicidal depression from everyone around him. Early in the pilot, and this is a spoiler that is mostly unavoidable if we want to discuss what happens next, Rome is in the middle of a suicide attempt when he gets the call that Jon just died by suicide. These three men—along with the women in their lives, and Jon’s widow Delilah (Stephanie Szostak)—then must mourn their friend while reevaluating their friendship and their own lives. (More accurately, I suppose, the show is like This Is Us combined with The Big Chill.)

It’s a heavy way to begin a television series, and there are a number of scenes within the first three episodes that suggest A Million Little Things isn’t quite up to the task of crafting a narrative that begins with a suicide hook. While, so far, it isn’t as irresponsible as 13 Reasons Why, it seems to be walking a precarious line and dangerously close to falling on the wrong side. The show knows that it’s only natural for Jon’s friends to try and make sense of his sudden death, to pick apart Jon’s life and their own interactions with him, searching for clues or any “logical” explanation. But it becomes uncomfortable when it tries to build a dramatic mystery out of it — plot twists involving necklaces and voicemails, Jon’s assistant Ashley (Christina Ochoa) being cagey with information, hints about shady documents — as if it wants to “solve” Jon’s suicide. The biggest concern is that A Million Little Things wants to build up a moment akin to when This Is Us finally revealed the circumstances of Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia)’s death. The reasons for Jon’s death shouldn’t be the show’s hook; it’s far better to instead explore the ripple effects of grief.