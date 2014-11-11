A Television First? One Actress Played Characters Who Died Ten Minutes Apart On Two Different Shows

#The Walking Dead
11.11.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

(Spoilers ahead for fans of The Walking Dead and Resurrection.)

We see actors pull double duty on two (or sometimes more) television shows all the time. Occasionally, we might even see actors in two different shows air on the same night. But this may be a first.

You may not be too familiar with an actress named April Billingley, but the website Pyro and Ballyhoo has identified her as an actress who may have pulled off an unusual television feat: On Sunday, October 26th, she played characters who died on two different shows during the same time slot. In fact, her characters died about ten minutes apart from each other.

The Walking Dead fans may recognize Billingsley as Theresa, one of the cannibals among Gareth’s crew who, during a church invasion, was taken out by Michonne.

Meanwhile, about ten minutes later on another channel, Billingsley — playing a recurring character on another undead show, Resurrection — died and returned 32 years later looking younger than her daughter (it helps to understand the premise of Resurrection to know how that happened. Just trust me. It makes sense.).

Call up Guinness, folks. That’s (possible) television history.

Source: Pyro and Ballyhoo

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSAPRIL BILLINGSLEYRESURRECTIONTELEVISION FIRSTSThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP