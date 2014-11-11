A Television First? One Actress Played Characters Who Died Ten Minutes Apart On Two Different Shows

(Spoilers ahead for fans of The Walking Dead and Resurrection.)
We see actors pull double duty on two (or sometimes more) television shows all the time. Occasionally, we might even see actors in two different shows air on the same night. But this may be a first.
You may not be too familiar with an actress named April Billingley, but the website Pyro and Ballyhoo has identified her as an actress who may have pulled off an unusual television feat: On Sunday, October 26th, she played characters who died on two different shows during the same time slot. In fact, her characters died about ten minutes apart from each other.
The Walking Dead fans may recognize Billingsley as Theresa, one of the cannibals among Gareth’s crew who, during a church invasion, was taken out by Michonne.
Meanwhile, about ten minutes later on another channel, Billingsley — playing a recurring character on another undead show, Resurrection — died and returned 32 years later looking younger than her daughter (it helps to understand the premise of Resurrection to know how that happened. Just trust me. It makes sense.).
Call up Guinness, folks. That’s (possible) television history.
Source: Pyro and Ballyhoo
Franklin & Bash gets cancelled and you give us this? Where the hell is Danger?
As has been said before, Dustin, you probably don’t need to bother including a spoiler warning in an article if you’ve already announced in the headline that a character dies and included a picture of the character that everyone will see before they get to said spoiler warning.
So are we saying that the Resurrection world is in The Walking Dead world?
A couple of weeks ago, I watched Cullen Moss get killed as Owen on Constantine on Friday and then as Officer Dean Gorman on Walking Dead on Sunday.
How is Resurrection? It seems like the retarded cousin of Les Revenants, which I loved, but I really have no actual basis for that thought…
Season 2 Hasn’t been as good as season 1 but I actually quite enjoy it. You kinda have to get over all the religious stuff they throw In there for the key demographic but it’s not really overbearing. The plot feels a little middling this year as I imagine they gave them a bigger order than last year but season 1 is surprisingly good. I blew threw it in like a couple days over the summer.