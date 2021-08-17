The Emmy award-winning series Adventure Time is back and ready to go to more distant lands — and networks — than ever before. Earlier today, Warner Bros. announced the former Cartoon Network show is getting a spinoff series following fan-favorite characters Fionna and Cake over on HBO Max. According to the press release, the series — currently titled Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake — follows the duo as they “embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery” alongside a very unlikely companion — former Ice King, Simon Petrikov. In addition to all the usual challenges a couple of young adventurers might face, the series also will introduce a “powerful new antagonist” for Fionna and Cake who is “determined to track them down and erase them from existence.”

Introduced back in 2011, Fionna and Cake are the “gender-bent” versions of Adventure Time protagonists Finn the Human and Jake the Dog. The pair first appeared in a one-off episode that aired during the show’s third season titled “Adventure Time with Fionna and Cake,” and followed the pair as they rescued Prince Gumball (a male version of Princess Bubblegum) from the dreaded Ice Queen. Fionna and Cake went on to make four additional appearances throughout Adventure Time‘s run, and have remained a much-beloved part of the franchise.

While the rest of the cast has yet to be announced, Adventure Time fans will be pleased to know long-time writer, director, and showrunner Adam Muto is headed over to HBO to serve as both showrunner and executive producer of the new series. Billy Wee, the SVP of Comedy and Original Animation at HBO Max says the service is “thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world-class team.”

As of right now, no release date has been announced for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. In the meantime, however, Adventure Time fans can enjoy three one-hour HBO original specials set in the world of candy-people and lump space royalty that were all released as a part of the Adventure Time: Distant Lands collection. The fourth and final special, Wizard City, is set to release on HBO Max later this fall.