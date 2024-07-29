abbott
‘Abbott Elementary’ Promised A Crossover Episode In Season 4 And Fans Came Up Some With Pretty Wild Guesses

In the world of dramatic TV crossover events, Dick Wolf has it down to a science. But wouldn’t we like to go back to the good ol’ days of sitcom crossovers? You know, like when those Full House kids ran into the Family Matters bunch for an hour of mayhem. Those were the days. And Quinta Brunson is ready to take on that challenge.

While at San Diego Comic-Con, Brunson confirmed that the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary will have an “interesting” crossover event. They’ve already had Gritty, so this should be huge. “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season.” I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting and I think it’ll change television as we know it,” Brunson revealed, to which co-star Lisa Ann Walter joked that it would be House of the Dragon.

But why a crossover? Simply because they are fun as heck and allow different fans to see other shows they might not have watched. “Those things are what reinvigorate TV viewers, TV watchers, and I think it’s always fun to find ways to reinvigorate our audiences,” Brunson explained. “What’s important with Abbott is we protect the show. Because it’s a ‘mockumentary’ we have to protect what we’re doing, but to find a way for it to still be possible to do something cool like that. It makes me really, really happy. It’s just like an ode to the medium.”

Abbott airs on ABC, meaning that, in theory, anyone from an ABC series could pop by. This includes Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, or maybe Mr. Johnson can try out for The Golden Bachelor.

We don’t know for certain, so, obviously, fans took to social media to guess what this crossover event would be like.

There’s also the possibility of some more cameos…

But eagle-eyed fans recall when It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney expressed interest in a crossover earlier this year. This seems to be the most chaotic and plausible of them all.

Abbott Elementary season 4 returns to ABC on October 9.

