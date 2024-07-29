In the world of dramatic TV crossover events, Dick Wolf has it down to a science. But wouldn’t we like to go back to the good ol’ days of sitcom crossovers? You know, like when those Full House kids ran into the Family Matters bunch for an hour of mayhem. Those were the days. And Quinta Brunson is ready to take on that challenge.

While at San Diego Comic-Con, Brunson confirmed that the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary will have an “interesting” crossover event. They’ve already had Gritty, so this should be huge. “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season.” I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting and I think it’ll change television as we know it,” Brunson revealed, to which co-star Lisa Ann Walter joked that it would be House of the Dragon.

But why a crossover? Simply because they are fun as heck and allow different fans to see other shows they might not have watched. “Those things are what reinvigorate TV viewers, TV watchers, and I think it’s always fun to find ways to reinvigorate our audiences,” Brunson explained. “What’s important with Abbott is we protect the show. Because it’s a ‘mockumentary’ we have to protect what we’re doing, but to find a way for it to still be possible to do something cool like that. It makes me really, really happy. It’s just like an ode to the medium.”

Abbott airs on ABC, meaning that, in theory, anyone from an ABC series could pop by. This includes Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, or maybe Mr. Johnson can try out for The Golden Bachelor.

We don’t know for certain, so, obviously, fans took to social media to guess what this crossover event would be like.

When Tariq meet Tasha at abbot elementary to pick up his sister and warn her about the Russians https://t.co/K24xbbQyUb — Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) July 28, 2024

it's most likely sunny but how funny would it be if its janine finding out her sister has started working as a chef https://t.co/71qODB9FBy — ☪︎ qamar قمر (@moong3nder) July 28, 2024

I’m being dead serious my bets are on 911. only show that is so unserious that it’ll work https://t.co/h2i1a5FJ5K — izzy (@spidermannwh) July 28, 2024

when Janine starts working for Euphoria High https://t.co/N5XH6hIWei pic.twitter.com/QW54QaxXhc — oop (@twipp2bh) July 29, 2024

when janine and ava mistakenly take compound v and have to help tear homelander’s ass up yassss https://t.co/SxVkS4BBXO — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) July 29, 2024

abbott elementary season 4 episode 1 janine gets severed https://t.co/EzzaoZuZOj — mike from veep (@selinaknope) July 29, 2024

There’s also the possibility of some more cameos…

the kamala abbott elementary cameo is gonna hit like obama era crack — elana (@elana_desantis) July 22, 2024

But eagle-eyed fans recall when It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney expressed interest in a crossover earlier this year. This seems to be the most chaotic and plausible of them all.

A lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of Sunny, but to me it feels more like an @alwayssunny @AbbottElemABC crossover episode. https://t.co/ZBicL2MTp6 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 28, 2024

Abbott Elementary season 4 returns to ABC on October 9.