The upcoming sixth and final season of AMC’s hit crime drama Better Call Saul arrives on April 18th, but if you need to catch up before then, you’re in luck! The fifth season will finally hit Netflix on April 4th.

Season five aired in the unfortunate months of February to April 2020. The ten-episode season picked up right where the previous season left off, following the lovable scam artist Jimmy McGill before he became Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul is back! Season 5 arrives April 4 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/LxhivKeEuH — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2022

That gives fans just a few days to catch up on the fifth season before the sixth premieres later in April. The first seven episodes of the final season will air in April, with the second half of the season starting back up in July, and the series finale in August.

The critically acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel began filming its final season last year when star Bob Odenkirk famously collapsed on set but thankfully made a full recovery.

In addition to the new season, earlier this year, AMC announced a short animated series Slippin’ Jimmy that will premiere digitally this spring. Produced by Rick and Morty animators and written by Better Call Saul show-runners, the six-episode series will tell stories of young Jimmy McGill’s childhood misadventures in Chicago. There will also be new episodes of the Better Call Saul Employee Training Video streaming later this year.