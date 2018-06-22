The Roseanne spin-off is official over at ABC. The network will bring back the series under the working title of The Conners for ten episodes this fall. The spin-off is the result of the sudden cancellation of the Roseanne revival following a racist tweet by Roseanne Barr. The furor that followed caused a flood of opinions on social media that eventually split along political lines and raised questions about the future of Barr’s career and those involved in the series before it was canceled.

According to Deadline, the spin-off will not be connected to Barr at all following a settlement with the series’ longtime producer:

Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series after reaching a settlement with series producer Tom Werner. The Conners will feature the rest of the Roseanne revival cast, John Goodman (“Dan”), Laurie Metcalf (“Jackie”), Sara Gilbert (“Darlene”), Lecy Goranson (“Becky”) and Michael Fishman (“D.J.”), who will reprise their Conner characters.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr, on whose character the original series was based, said in a statement. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”