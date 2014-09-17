Adam Driver Has Supposedly Never Seen A Single Episode Of ‘Girls’ And Refuses To Watch It

Today I learned that my husband (and probably a decent portion of our readers and a few members of our staff) and Adam Driver have something important in common: An utter indifference to watching the show Girls. The only difference being that while my husband is sometimes forced to begrudgingly sit through it with me, Adam Driver refuses to watch and has never seen so much as a single episode.
Since Driver was cast in the new Star Wars, Lena Dunham — who has never seen any of the films — has said that she’ll get caught up on the trilogies in return for Adam Driver finally watching Girls.
“Now I’m going to have to watch—to understand,” Dunham said. “Adam’s never watched Girls so we made a deal I would watch Star Wars if he watched Girls. We can commune about it like a book club.”
Spoiler alert, Lena Dunham: Adam Driver still ain’t having it:
I caught up with Driver on Monday at the premiere of his new movie This is Where I Leave You (in theaters on Friday) and asked if he’s going to go through with the deal. “I don’t think so,” he said with a smile.
Then he said he still has to make good on a bet he lost to Girls executive producer Jenni Konner to watch the show. Driver said, “I’m trying to delay that as much as possible.”
I don’t know if Adam Driver just has an overall aversion to watching his own performances, or if he has an issue watching Girls in particular. Never say never, though. Maybe someday when Adam Driver is like a 75-year-old man he’ll finally be interested in watching himself act out kinky and awkward sex scenes with 20 and 30-somethings. Although since Adam Driver is well on his way to becoming an A-list actor, there’s a decent chance that at seventy-five he’ll still be partaking in his own kinky and awkward sex scenes with with 20 and 30-somethings.
(Via EOnline)
SWEET! Adam Driver and I have something in common.
I’m always suspicious of people who have never seen Star Wars.
+1000000000000000000000
I dislike him slightly less.
Good on him. Stick to your principles.
“Good, I can feel your anger. I am defenseless. Take your weapon. Strike me down with all of your hatred and your journey towards the dark side will be complete!”
“We have powerful friends. You’re going to regret this.”
You have chosen wisely, Adam Driver.
It’s a shit show. HBO can turning this hipster bullshit out bit we can’t get a Luciano spin off series
Or a true last season of Deadwood.
I’ve never seen Girls, but if I had to guess I’d say production cost alone makes it a whole heck of a lot easier to churn out than something like Deadwood or GOT etc.
He doesn’t watch so he doesn’t end up hating himself as much as the rest of the world already does.
I get it.
To be fair, of the Girls that I have seen, he is one of the least horrible things about it.
its weird how the guys on a show called “girls” are the least loathsome characters.
On the other hand, he’s already seen all the worst parts in person.
+1
I don’t think that’s what indifference means.
Listen, maybe he is just playing coy here. He’s about to step into a big nerd, three-ring circus and the last thing he needs is to be reminded that he starred in some hipster show on HBO. He’s making Star Wars money now…I wouldn’t be surprised if he bailed on the show soon.
I don’t know what’s more egregious: Never watching a show you’re in or never having seen Star Wars. I, personally, am more offended by the latter.
As are we all.
Look, back when shared cultural touchstones were unpleasant like sacrificing a goat to Baal, getting circumcised or fighting a bear while high on peyote, it made sense to not want to perform them. But now a days it involves watching Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and either Animal House or Summer School. Dunham….fucking watch them, there is no fucking excuse.
[www.youtube.com]
There seems to only be two extremes when it comes to actors, that I have noticed over the years. Either they are narcisistic about their work, and have stuff displayed all around their homes, or they couldn’t give a rat’s ass about what they do, and have no way of answering people’s questions when it comes to their work.
And as I stated yesterday on Film Drunk – Driver’s got one of the most punchable faces out there…
THE most punchable.
Outer.
SPACE!