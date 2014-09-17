Adam Driver Has Supposedly Never Seen A Single Episode Of ‘Girls’ And Refuses To Watch It

Today I learned that my husband (and probably a decent portion of our readers and a few members of our staff) and Adam Driver have something important in common: An utter indifference to watching the show Girls. The only difference being that while my husband is sometimes forced to begrudgingly sit through it with me, Adam Driver refuses to watch and has never seen so much as a single episode.

Since Driver was cast in the new Star Wars, Lena Dunham — who has never seen any of the films — has said that she’ll get caught up on the trilogies in return for Adam Driver finally watching Girls.

“Now I’m going to have to watch—to understand,” Dunham said. “Adam’s never watched Girls so we made a deal I would watch Star Wars if he watched Girls. We can commune about it like a book club.”

Spoiler alert, Lena Dunham: Adam Driver still ain’t having it:

I caught up with Driver on Monday at the premiere of his new movie This is Where I Leave You (in theaters on Friday) and asked if he’s going to go through with the deal. “I don’t think so,” he said with a smile. Then he said he still has to make good on a bet he lost to Girls executive producer Jenni Konner to watch the show. Driver said, “I’m trying to delay that as much as possible.”

I don’t know if Adam Driver just has an overall aversion to watching his own performances, or if he has an issue watching Girls in particular. Never say never, though. Maybe someday when Adam Driver is like a 75-year-old man he’ll finally be interested in watching himself act out kinky and awkward sex scenes with 20 and 30-somethings. Although since Adam Driver is well on his way to becoming an A-list actor, there’s a decent chance that at seventy-five he’ll still be partaking in his own kinky and awkward sex scenes with with 20 and 30-somethings.

(Via EOnline)