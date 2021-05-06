Just days after announcing that Nordic god Alexander Skarsgård is joining the cast of Succession for its third season ($10 says Shiv’s going to be into that), HBO has revealed that Adrien Brody, another tall, award-winning actor, will also appear in the hit show’s long-awaited new season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brody will guest star as Josh Aaronson, “a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.” Whether he’s on #TeamRoy, we’ll just have to wait and see, as the only thing we know so far about the upcoming season comes from a very vague HBO summary:

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Brody—who was recently cast as legendary coach Pat Riley in a new, 1980s-set Lakers series, also for HBO—is perhaps best known not for landing an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2003 for Roman Polanski’s The Pianist, but for the impromptu kiss he planted on Halle Berry as he accepted his golden statuette (which is not a move anyone should try ever again). The 48-year-old actor has kept busy since then both with film and TV projects, including a stint as Italian American mobster Luca Changretta (and enemy of Al Capone and the Shelby family) in season 4 of Peaky Blinders.

But Brody also reckons himself a musician and sometimes rapper. So Kendall Roy might want to watch his Motherf*ckin’ OG back.

