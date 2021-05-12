The Venture Bros. took notoriously long breaks between seasons, so I held out hope that Adult Swim canceling Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer’s brilliant animated series last September was a late-April Fools’ Day prank. It wasn’t, but Hank, Dean, Rusty, Brock, the Monarch, Dr. Mrs. the Monarch, and Master Billy Quizboy are coming back: Adult Swim announced that The Venture Bros. is getting a follow-up movie, as are Metalocalypse and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Mastodon better perform the intro again.

Each film will be released “on Blu-ray/DVD and On Demand for a 90-day exclusive window,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, followed by HBO Max and Adult Swim premieres.

Here are the descriptions for the movies:

Metalocalypse: “The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly “Falconback Project” as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation? The new movie is created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music.”

The Venture Bros.: “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer.”

Aqua Teen Hunger Force: “A continuation of the hit animated series, fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis and follows the strange everyday lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey.”

