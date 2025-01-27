Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus is currently streaming on Hulu and recently received an Oscar nod in the Visual Effects category. Meanwhile, Earth has much more to worry about that’s coming from the skies, as viewers will see this summer. As of 2120, a space vessel will be hurtling toward our planet (as if there wasn’t enough to worry about here) for the Alien: Earth arrival. During Sunday night’s AFC Championship game, the above teaser shows what will lead to a Xenomorph touchdown, thereby sparking the Noah Hawley series.

The teaser’s tagline, “Destination: Earth. Impact: Imminent,” assures us this will be a destructive encounter, only a few years before Ridley Scott’s Alien space truckers sat down for their no-good meal interrupted by a chestburster. As this teaser reveals, the Alien and Alien: Romulus aesthetic remains intact in Hawley’s (Fargo, Legion) vision for the franchise. And if you feel a slight bit of vertigo from watching the containment-evading Xenomorph bounce around the Earth-bound vessel, well, get ready.

This series will stream on Hulu, and FX has followed up their cracked-egg imagery with some new key art that warns, “We were safer in space.”

That Xenomorph going to be angry as hell after pounding on that window during its descent toward the blue planet.

FX’s synopsis points toward Sydney Chandler’s character in making first contact with the alien ship:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series “Alien: Earth.” As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Timothy Olyphant. The vast ensemble cast includes Moe Bar-El, Kit Young, Erana James, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, Babou Ceesay, and David Rysdahl.