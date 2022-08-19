Alison Brie Finally Addresses The She-Hulk-Sized Elephant In The Room

Early in 2020, which feels like several decades ago at this point, rumors were swirling that Marvel wanted to cast an “Alison Brie-type” for the then-in-progress She-Hulk television show. The internet went ablaze with the rumor, and even Brie herself got caught up in the mix.

At the time, Brie said that she was aware of the rumors and she would “certainly support” the idea of herself as the green lawyer/superhero, though she was reportedly never asked to even audition. Still, people were pulling for her to be cast in the MCU.

“It was definitely odd. I went to pick up a sandwich at a sandwich shop and there was a man there who was like, ‘I just read that you got cast as She-Hulk,” Brie told Yahoo! Entertainment. “I was like, ‘Well, you’re the first one that’s told me about it. Maybe I should check with my agents.'”

Though Brie was never cast, she has no hard feelings toward Tatiana Maslany, who debuted as She-Hulk this week on Disney+. “There’s a lot of misinformation going on. But Tatiana Maslany is such a talented actress. I’m really looking forward to seeing what she does with it… She’s incredible. I loved Orphan Black. I watched every episode of that.”

Instead of the MCU, Brie headed to Italy for her new comedy Spin Me Round alongside Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, and Debby Ryan. Plus, there are actually mumblings of a Community movie, so maybe, for once, the rumors will turn out to be true.

