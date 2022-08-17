Arriving on the heels of the critically acclaimed Ms. Marvel, which ended its six-episode run in July, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the next big Marvel series smashing onto TVs in August. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany steps into the titular role of Jennifer Walters, a high-powered attorney who finds herself becoming a high-powered superhero after being in a life-changing car accident with her cousin, Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Incredible Hulk. (Mark Ruffalo is on hand to reprise his role as the green Avenger.)

Just like all of the MCU series starting with WandaVision, She-Hulk will exclusively stream on Disney+. However, that’s where the similarities end. Unlike previous Marvel series, She-Hulk will be a fourth wall-breaking sitcom that will run for nine episodes as opposed to the typical six for the MCU shows. The show also moved its release date, and will now premiere on August 18. Episodes of She-Hulk will become available on Thursday instead of Wednesday, which marks a new release strategy for the Marvel series on Disney+.

You can see the full She-Hulk: Attorney at Law release schedule below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 – August 18

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 – August 25

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 – September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 – September 8

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 – September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 – September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 – September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 – October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 – October 13

Here’s the official synopsis:

She-Hulk, a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 18 on Disney+.