“It’ll make a great movie. It’ll happen.”

That’s Dan Harmon talking about the Community movie… back in 2016. A lot has changed in the six years since — like how there’s now five seasons of Rick and Morty, instead of only two; I guess some other stuff, too — but not the wait for more Community. That’s the same. But Alison Brie is confident that Jeff, Britta, Annie, Troy, Abed, Shirley, and, uh, maybe not Pierce will eventually reunite at Greendale.

“You know what, I’ll say it. There’s been movement. There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!” she said on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast. “I’m saying there are legitimate conversations that are happening. Whether or not they will ever turn into an actual movie — I would love it if they did, and I hope that they do.” Brie added, “But the fact alone that actual real conversations are happening is I think the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”

Brie’s comments echo what Harmon (who’s also busy with Rick and Morty) told Vulture’s “Good One” podcast last year. “I am, at least once a week, thinking about it, because the gears are turning,” he said. “There is, like… a thing is happening.” To wildly paraphrase Halt and Catch Fire, a “thing” will get us to the thing: a Community movie.

Side note: I would love to see a Community movie-length parody of Halt and Catch Fire. Replace Chevy Chase with Lee Pace. Boom, there’s your movie.

(Via The Wrap)