Alison Brie blossomed into a household name through six Community seasons as the sunshine-bright Little Annie Adderall Edison. Soon enough, she stormed Mad Men as Trudy Campbell, stealing scenes despite limited screentime and deftly handing Pete’s rear end to him on multiple occasions, proving that she should not be underestimated on any level. It’s a testament to Brie’s skills that she can portray outwardly optimistic characters who persist despite unseen burdens simmering below the surface. Brie currently brings that same dimension to GLOW‘s Ruth, the struggling actress and repentant best friend who comes into her own power as alter ego Zoya the Destroya in the wrestling ring.

The Netflix series, of course, recently celebrated a third season. While there was less actual wrestling involved this time around, Brie and her co-stars still trained hard. Brie was gracious enough to discuss how she tackles the physicality of the role, along with how she recovers and prevents injury like an increasing number of athletes do: with the help of CBD. The actress recently partnered with hemp foods manufacturer Manitoba Harvest to help spread their wellness message and launch a line of hemp extract products containing CBD. Naturally, we snuck in some questions about Brie’s most beloved roles and what the future could bring for her career.

Can I still congratulate you on GLOW at this point, three seasons in?

Definitely!

What kind of reception have you received for season three?

I think it’s been fantastic. Honestly, I try to avoid reading a lot of stuff like that, so I don’t read much, but I have heard feedback that people are enjoying this season and certainly, I have been feeling that it’s the best season so far. I think the show just gets better and better, the deeper we delve into these characters. Because also, I directed an episode this season, so to me, I was more excited about this season than I was before because it was such a personal, you know, hurdle for me.

Well, the whole season felt more personal, too. GLOW just got a fourth season, but what did you think of where Ruth and Sam ended up?