All Of The WTF Moments In ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show,’ Edward Mordrake (Part 2)

What in the actual f*ck, American Horror Story? Okay, before we even dive into this week’s recap, can we just briefly discuss how the teaser for this week’s episode contained mostly scenes that did not even happen in this week’s episode? Ethel didn’t even have any screen time in the episode at all, and as far as I can remember Del did not have any speaking lines. I don’t know who is to blame here, Ryan Murphy or the network, but that is just plain sloppy.
Now, as far as what I liked here and what I didn’t. For the past couple of episodes they had been hinting at Twisty, the horrifying murder clown, being a sympathetic character. That’s quite a feat to set out on and it says a lot that they were able to not only pull it off successfully, but with the emotional punch that it packed — I’ll get more to that in a bit. What I didn’t like was that they killed off their main antagonist just four episodes into the season!
So what, now Dandy is the main antagonist? The thing that made Twisty so terrifying, besides his face and the murdering with the stabby thing, is the mystery that surrounded him and the implied internal struggle of good vs. evil. Dandy Mott is not scary. Dandy Mott is a caricature. On a rating scale of villains Dandy Mott comes in somewhere between a shart and Montana Max from Tiny Toons. I’m willing to be optimistic but this does not bode well for the rest of the season.
There weren’t as many WTF moments in last night’s episode, which uniquely focused on just a couple of storylines that all ended up intertwining together, rather than the usual format that juggles various plot points over the course of the episode. Being that this structure also wrapped up a couple of main storylines, again, just four episodes into the season — while introducing only one new one (the arrival of Denis O’Hare’s grifting Hollywood talent scout) — I’m curious to see where they plan to go from here, just one-third of the way in.
Does The Puppy Go Pee Pee?
So the whole Edward Mordrake arc ended up being a pretty convenient plot contrivance to learn the back-stories of some of the major characters in this season. In Elsa’s case, she started off her career as a dominatrix in the “sexual chaos” of 1932 Berlin. I’m pretty glad I couldn’t actually find a gif of her making a German soldier sit down on a toilet seat covered in nails, impaling his ass, because that was the only time I had to look away from the screen last night. 1930’s Berlin is like LOL at the United States 2010’s Fifty Shades of Grey.
About Elsa’s Legs . . .
However it’s when Mordrake pushes Elsa to learn her true darkness that we learn what happened to her legs, and it was not anything as pleasant as say, getting cut off by a train in the Dark Tower series. It’s only then that Elsa finally concedes to her true “freak-ness” and willingly offers her life to Mordrake. But since he ended up letting her go free, Elsa obviously decides to reassess her life and turn over a new leaf. Hahaha of course not, because she later completely falls for the first person who walks into the freak show pretending to be a Hollywood talent scout.
RIP Twisty
Oh my god, Twisty’s backstory absolutely slayed me. HE JUST WANTED TO BE LOVED, YOU GUYS. I’ve never felt sadder for a character that effectively scared the f*cking shit out of me just weeks ago. I expected his backstory to be a sob story, but I was in no way prepared for the hole in his face to have been a self-inflicted suicide attempt after he was driven away from doing the only thing that he ever loved and labeled a pedophile. People are dirt, I’d go on a killing spree too.
So now we also know why he didn’t kill Gloria or Dandy outright, because he had a vendetta against that prick toy store owner (good riddance) and the coonskin cap kid’s mom who ridiculed him and his homemade toys. If it’s any consolation Twisty, if you had only been alive 60 years in the future you could have sold that sh*t on Etsy and made bank.
Poor Twisty. I hope he has a happy afterlife traveling around with Mordrake and his merry band of ghost freaks. When his spirit rose and his mouth was back to normal, did anyone else think of that scene in Babe: Pig in the City when the wheelchair dog briefly goes to doggy heaven and doesn’t need the wheelchair anymore? Crying.
Please Do not Put That On Your Face
Look Dandy, we’re all sad that Twisty is gone, but for the love of everything holy, DO NOT PUT THAT ON YOUR FACE. That mask was like a used band aid, only it was covering up a gigantic gunshot wound on a clown’s face. That’s just f*cking unsanitary. On the plus side the mask finally gave him the courage to, uh, kill the woman who cooked and cleaned for him. So, yay? The only difference being that the mask represented everything sad and tragic in Twisty’s life whereas Dandy is a spoiled asshole who has had everything in life handed to him on a silver platter and yet somehow he still turned out a sociopath.
See Dandy, you didn’t need the mask, you had the killing inside of you all along
And The Townspeople Rejoice
So it’s really nice that the townspeople have come around to the freaks even though all they had to do was save their children from a serial killer and now they’ve lifted the curfew, but they do realize that there were two suspects, right? Please tell me they understand this. At least five people can corroborate that there were two — not one — but two sadistic clowns and at least two of them saw the second clown without a mask on, who also happens to be the son of (probably) the wealthiest family in Jupiter.
Surely, someone can piece this together, yes?
I give up, enjoy the cupcakes. We’ll see how the town’s goodwill towards the freak show burns out next week, presumably, but I’m assuming it has something to do with Jimmy avenging Meep’s death.
Between AHS turning into Gay! The Gay Musical and them killing off the only interesting character, I’m done with this season, especially after re-watching the batshit brilliance of the first season.
im with you so far bro…never kill off the hero…also whats with the musical crap, killed last season for me now they want to piss all over the freak show…
So it looks like the threshold for the show is on par with Coven…so glad I’ve only been watching the recaps so far instead of watching it.
Wealthiest family in Jupiter…….I.e……owns three outfits….instead of two….
Two suspects were discussed for about a minute and a half in the final scene.
Then the Meep threat by “Jimmy” set up a new antagonism.
The claw shaking was disgusting.
I was thrown off on Twisty’s death, but I’m intrigued. Obviously, Dandy will not be the legit antagonist for the rest of the season. I refuse to believe this. Someone else will be creeping up shortly. Maybe Neil Patrick Harris? Maybe Dandy’s maids daughter Gaborey Sidebe (sp) will go ape shit kill Dandy immediately and go on a rampage? Who knows. But I’m all in for this season. I’m absolutely enjoying the hell out of it.
NPH is only going to be in the last two episodes, so if they made him an antagonist it would probably be pretty unsatisfying to cram that in so quickly.
by the looks of the trailer it looks like your a bunch of Rory Calhoun’s dodging Mr Burns… but let me be the first to call this one, Dandy’s mom is going to except the fact that hes killing people and go out hunting with him.
With all due respect, Twisty, those homemade toys were pure garbage.
that boat one looked legit, but then he rolled into the toy store like a belligerent homeless guy.
I made it 10 seconds into the wheel chair dog video before bailing. I couldn’t watch it.
Ugh. Twisty was the only reason I gave a shit this season. God damn did that back story hit me hard, although now there’s probably going to be some real pissed off dwarf(right term?) association.
Not gonna lie, I kinda wanted Patti LaBelle to hunt down all the murderers on this show and stare them down into submission with the power of SASS
Let’s not pretend American Horror Story has ever been well written. It thrives on a cast that’s able to wring something watchable out of the scripts they’re given. Plotwise, Murphy just throws in ideas regardless of whether they make any sense at all.
If not for the cast, this tripe would never have gotten past the first terrible crywanking first episode.
Sorry, I remembered McDermott’s bare ass and my brain short-circuited. I need beer.
this, someone need to tell him its not a plot twist just because it had no lead in.
my wife is terrified of clowns….almost cried during the back story…literally cried when she saw twisty for the first time in episode one.
How can anyone think this show is enjoyable anymore? I defended this shit over and over again but after last week’s episode I’m done. It’s supposed to be a scary show, if I wanted to watch a musical I would watch Glee. And Twisty was the ONLY scary aspect of the show and they go and make us feel sorry for him and then kill him off. Way to go guys! This show sucks.
Someone online described it as a gay fever dream. I couldn’t fucking agree more.
Oh and the guy with the face on the back of his head…. seriously? Just, seriously?
Exclusive look into Ryan Murphy’s creative process: [southpark.cc.com]
The scariest thing on this show is, and continues to be, Jessica Lange’s face. I do not want that on my TV for the length of time they’re putting it on my TV.
So the only reason left to watch this show is hoping Del goes all “Vic Mackey” on somebody every week? Correct?
Clowns creep me out but Twisty didn’t do anything for me. I actually laughed whenever he was on screen. Then I found the whole clown/pedophile thing a little too cliche. I was sad to see him go though.