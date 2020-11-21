Allison Brie Warned ‘GLOW’ Fans Not To ‘Hold Your Breath’ On A Movie

Of all the surprise decisions Netflix has made about its programming, canceling GLOW an episodes into shooting its fourth season is perhaps the most puzzling. The cancelation news had its list of reasons, of course — shooting during a pandemic would have been difficult and the streaming service often likes to keep show runs short in favor of greenlighting new ideas — but each time a less-beloved show gets renewed the talk of GLOW getting another chance pops back up again.

There’s even some talk of a GLOW movie to wrap things up, as show star Marc Maron suggested shortly after it officially got the axe. But another star of the show, Allison Brie, is being careful not to get fans too excited about that possibility just yet. Brie has done a number of pandemic-altered promotional tasks for works shot prior to the COVID-19 era, and a reported appearance on The Fourth Wall podcast, Brie laid out why she wants it to happen as much as anyone but is trying her best not to get too optimistic just yet.

As The Playlist noted, Brie leaned on her experience with Community, which is a fan favorite that’s still trying to get a movie made years after the phrase “six seasons and a movie” became actual show canon.

“I certainly think a [‘GLOW’] movie could tie everything up,” said Brie. “Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they’re so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up. I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID, and I’m also part of the ‘Community’ cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.”

It certainly makes sense to be wary considering her experience with Community, but that’s unlikely to stop GLOW fans from taking any hint of good news about the show’s revival to heart until it actually happens. It’s, as she called it, “a bummer,” but if Netflix was willing to scrap footage they’d already shot because of budget and other concerns, it seems unlikely we’ll see any movement on something new in that universe for some time to say the least.

