Here’s Your First Look At Allison Williams As Peter Pan For NBC’s Live Musical

Well that escalated quickly. It was just over a month ago that Brian Williams announced to the world that his daughter would be portraying Peter Pan in NBC’s next live musical, and now we’ve already got imagery of Girls star Allison Williams transformed into a boy wearing fishnet sleeves and green bike shorts. Forgive me if it all feels a bit underwhelming when I’m hyper-aware that an image of Christopher Walken as Captain Hook could hit the internet any moment now and become my desktop wallpaper.
Here’s the full tweet from The Today Show. Follower reactions span somewhere between “Why is it a girl?” and “Nice boots.”
oh my glob! i have conflicts in my brain right now.
Holy shit her arms! WHAT THE FUCK
“Why is it a girl?”
I take it they aren’t familiar with the stage history of Peter Pan
Yeah, that is pretty cool that tradition is being followed here. That aside though, THATS NOT MY PETER PAN/NINJA TURTLES/TRANSFORMERS etc.
Can’t wait to see Steve Holt as Wendy.
She use to be hot.
Now she’s scorching.
When I think of Allison Williams in fishnet, this is NOT what I had in mind.
Christ, NBC needs to fire whoever does their photoshopping.
Will Peter Pan shut the door after initially meeting Wendy and finger bang herself?
Peter Pan – Bike Messenger
As far as being manly goes, it’s still not even close:
Rosie O’Donnell’s dickhole > Allison Williams > Justin Bieber
Even Frankie Grande thinks this is too gay.
I laughed so hard.
Hilarious
Prince William looks good for his age.
Is it just me or should NPH be playing Peter Pan?
::Abed voice::
I need help reacting to something.
I’m strangely aroused.
She’s a handsome woman.