Here’s Your First Look At Allison Williams As Peter Pan For NBC’s Live Musical

#Girls
Editorial Director
09.03.14 20 Comments

Well that escalated quickly. It was just over a month ago that Brian Williams announced to the world that his daughter would be portraying Peter Pan in NBC’s next live musical, and now we’ve already got imagery of Girls star Allison Williams transformed into a boy wearing fishnet sleeves and green bike shorts. Forgive me if it all feels a bit underwhelming when I’m hyper-aware that an image of Christopher Walken as Captain Hook could hit the internet any moment now and become my desktop wallpaper.

Here’s the full tweet from The Today Show. Follower reactions span somewhere between “Why is it a girl?” and “Nice boots.”

TOPICS#Girls
TAGSALLISON WILLIAMSbrian williamsgirlsNBCPeter PanPeter Pan Live

