‘Almost Human’ Fans Step Up Their Campaign For A Second Season

I figure since I bitched so mightily about the lack of effort that goes in to an “online petition” to try and bring a canceled show back (Veronica Mars fans had to be shaking their heads at Almost Human fans, I swear), I thought it only fair that I bring up a new campaign that has a lot more promise.
The blog “Almost Human Fan Con” has compiled a list of addresses at Warner Bros., with new VP of public relations Dee Dee Myers as their main target. (Warner Brothers produced Almost Human, so it makes more sense to request they take their show elsewhere then to try and complain to FOX.) There’s a pre-written letter you can copy and paste if you don’t know how to express your anger about your favorite amputee and his robot buddy cop being ripped from your airwaves. There’s also printable postcards and one of those is a little movable leg (fantastic) by illustrator thenizu.
There have been “tweet-outs” and pushes to sign that online petition all summer, but just yesterday Almost Human Fan Con put out a fairly comprehensive list of who to target specifically at Warner Bros.
Bonus: With SyFy revealing their intention to go back to the kind of quality television they started with Battlestar Galactica, it only makes sense to try and get a second season of Almost Human placed there. It’s shot in Canada, after all, SyFy LOVES shows shot in Canada.
Dear SyFy, the average viewership of Almost Human was 5.5 million people. The finale of Battlestar Galactica brought in less than half of that. YOU TWO SHOULD TALK.
Busy but want to be in Monday’s #AlmostHuman Tweetout use futuretweets.com to schedule! 8pm ET, 7 CT, 6 MT, 5 PT Hashtag (#)SaveAlmostHuman
Yes, please. SyFy, this would make up for sooooooooo much of what you’ve chosen to be these past few years.
As long as they don’t have it done by The Asylum.
Do you really think that almost human would pull in the same viewers on SyFy as they did on a broadcast network? Never mind that the budget would be a fraction of what it was on fox as a result. Aren’t you supposed to know how TV works working on a TV blog?
As bad as things seem at FOX, they may want to consider bringing it back to Network.
fox or syfy, either way i want more of this show.
I would like to see Almost Human make it back on screen, so whatever we can do about it let’s try.
Almost Human was awesome. Better then 98% of police procedurals. Bring it back please
Yes please.
If Almost Human hadn’t been awful, I’d care much more about this.
Show wasn’t bad in my opinion. They had some good chemistry. Also: Minka Kelly and a murderous Gina Carano bot. So there’s that.
If they could get Gina Carano on the show full time, I’d be all for our new Syfy overlords.
Stop it. Every moment that Karl Urban is working on anything else, it is a moment that he is not spending campaigning for more Dredd.
There is nothing more important he could possibly be doing.
minka kelly’s screen time (at least when un-muted) had me rooting against a show I would have otherwise pretty thoroughly enjoyed.
Didn’t they drop AH because FOX didn’t want 3 fantasy/sci-fi cop procedurals (Gotham, Sleepy Hollow, and AH?)
Thanks for writing about this. I’ve actually been sharing & pushing for people to send letters since cancellation was announced, but this most recent post is updated and has all the shiny graphics/postcard option and such. I was hoping for the 1 year anniversary, people would turn out en mass. Unfortunately, the person with the most “fan reach” is Andrew Grady, the one who took over the petition, and he’s ignored requests to distribute this letter campaign info. Without better communication, the fan efforts aren’t cohesive/massive enough and thus can’t get the reaction we need…