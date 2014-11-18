An ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Star Nearly Landed The Lead In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

The highest grossing film of 2014, so far, is Guardians of the Galaxy, which has made $330 million. Much of Guardians’ appeal, of course, was because Chris Pratt absolutely nailed the role. Most people know about his road to the part: Director James Gunn didn’t even want to see him, but the film’s casting director insisted, and once Gunn saw him, he knew Pratt was perfect for Peter Quill (once he lost 60 pounds, although according to Gunn, he liked Pratt so much that the weight-loss wasn’t a deal breaker).
But before Pratt auditioned, there were a ton of other actors who tried out for the role, including: Joel Edgerton, Eddie Redmayne, Jensen Ackles, Lee Pace, Wes Bentley, Jack Huston, Cam Gigandet, Sullivan Stapleton, Logan Marshall-Green, Garrett Hedlund, Chris Lowell, James Marsden, Jim Sturgess, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Aaron Paul, Michael Rosenbaum, and John Krasinski.
But the runner-up to Pratt may be surprising to you: Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, who told Splitsider last year that he auditioned for the role: “I did audition recently for Guardians of the Galaxy to play the role Chris Pratt is playing,” he said. “And I know the director of that movie is supposedly a big Sunny fan, which is cool.” (Howerton also admitted he auditioned for the Superman reboot in 2006. Bullet dodged.)
Howerton may not have realized how close he was to landing the role, however. According to Gunn in the cover story on GQ’s Man of the Year, Chris Pratt, Howerton was in serious consideration. “Glenn came along a little bit later,” he said, “but there was a good chance that, if I didn’t cast Chris, that I would’ve cast Glenn Howerton in the role.”
Obviously, Pratt was the right choice, but Howerton would’ve been great, too, and there would’ve been no need to trim any of the weight. He’s already in game shape.
Source: GQ
I don’t know if this would have worked. A lot of jokes wouldn’t have worked, and lines the Jackson Pollack quip would have been straight up disturbing. You know, because of the implication.
I have to agree. I love Howerton on Sunny, and just about everything else I’ve seen him in. But Pratt has such an lightness and innocence to him that I don’t think I could ever see from the man that keeps his “tools” in a secret compartment in his deteriorating Land Rover.
Well, the Jackson Pollack line wouldn’t have been in the movie, since that was a Pratt ad lib, IIRC.
Either way, Rocket Raccoon would’ve remained the wild card.
This is pretty surprising news. Especially to Glenn Howerton.
I like to imagine James Gunn seeing Aaron Paul’s audition tape then immediately picking up the script to write the line “You said it yourself bitch, we’re the Guardians of The Galaxy”
@Face Sensitive I now need to see a video of Aaron Paul saying this.
Can we get the cast of Always Sunny to make a parody?
Dennis = Starlord
Mac = Drax
Dee = Gamora
Charlie = Rocket Raccoon
Frank = Groot
It basically writes itself.
Swap Frank and Charlie around and you’ve got it spot on.
How is Dee not Groot? She’s so tall and thin with bird-/tree-like facial features. Frank would have to Yondu and Artemis or the Soldier could be Drax
Can someone please photoshop the GotG poster with the Always Sunny gang?
@markcorrigan – I felt like I’d enjoy Charlie’s high pitched voice more and having Frank say “I am Frank” all episode would be hilarious.
@Benjamin Sonnet – that’s a great call. I don’t know how I missed that. I just figured “4 guys and a girl” as the main team and went with that. I like your suggestions, though.
Jensen Ackles supposedly had the role but it conflicted with Supernatural :'(
I can’t imagine him not doing everything on the planet to take the lead role in a Marvel movie over Season 172 of Supernatural
Thanks to Supernatural, he’s set for life, so whatevs… but if that f’n show kept me from doing this movie, I’d murder people.
If Pratt hadn’t come along, Ackles is the only one on that list who I’d say could’ve done it as well as him. Some of the others could’ve made good but different movies, but I think Ackles could’ve pulled it off similarly to Pratt.
Can’t you just say who it is in the headline? Such little faith in your article content.
I get why sites do it. I just think it’s embarrassing.
Marvel should snatch up Sullivan Stapleton for a role as the Punisher.
…No idea how that would play out in a Disney/Marvel world, though. Maybe a Netflix series..?
“Obviously, Pratt was the right choice, but Howerton would’ve been great, too, and there would’ve been no need to trim any of the weight. He’s already in game shape.”
Something Dennis reminds us of in every episode of Sunny.
Would’ve made for a very dark Superman. Imagine the “implications” when he brings Lois to the fortress of solitude.
Dude, dude, think about it. She’s out in the middle of nowhere with some dude she barely knows, she looks around, what does she see, nothing but open tundra. (Imitating female voice) “Oh, there’s nowhere for me to run. What am I going to do? Say no?”
Because if the girl said no, the answer, obviously, is no. But the thing is she’s not gonna say no. She would never say no. Because of the implication.
He should hold out for the eventual and very necessary NIGHTMAN COMETH film.
The DENNIS System wouldn’t work too well on an A’askvariian.