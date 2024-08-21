Keanu Reeves has been out rocking on tour with his band Dogstar for the last few months, in addition to writing a brand-new book and prepping for his Broadway debut. And he does this all while making Americans cry out of pure nostalgia! But next up on the agenda might be something completely different: a video game TV show.

Secret Level is Amazon Prime’s new adult-animated anthology series, which features 15 original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games, including Armored Core, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man, PAC-MAN, and more. But in a “blink and you might miss it” moment in the teaser trailer for the game, we see a familiar scruffy face and stern facial expression. Could this be Keanu Reeves appearing in the TV adaptation of Armored Core? Possibly.

A new ARMORED CORE saga awaits. Just one of fifteen epic stories from Secret Level, the new revolutionary gaming anthology series coming December 10 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/SHm80ZWqwC — ARMORED CORE (@armoredcore) August 20, 2024

It has not been confirmed to be Reeves, though it’s not far-fetched. The actor previously appeared in a video game iteration in Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand, a John Wick-esque military vet with a bionic arm. Ahead of its release, Reeves mentioned that he was never really a video game person, but was fascinated by the medium as a form of storytelling. “The technology of storytelling has changed so much, right? It’s developed, and the evolution of it, what does that mean?” Reeves told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “And so, as a storyteller, I think that’s cool.” Reeves has also given his voice to various Matrix games.

While Reeves has yet to comment on Secret Level, many fans are flooding socials with the same revelation. Books, bands, video games, movies…what else could Reeves think of next? Maybe he’ll join Chappell Roan on tour as the next Main Pop Girl. That is one area he has yet to explore.

Check out the teaser trailer above.

(Via Games Radar)