Up until recently, it was impossible to watch Emily in Paris and then immediately switch over to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon because the two were on different platforms, despite both having various Parisian adventures. Well, now you don’t have to!

Thanks to a new deal between AMC and Netflix, a handful of AMC shows have landed on the streamer under the new AMC collection, which features a wide variety of AMC favorites, including the hit vamp drama Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and the meta-comedy Kevin Can F*** Himself.

After the announcement, CEO of AMC Networks Kristin Dolan said in a statement, “This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms,” Dolan explained, adding that they hope to attract a slew of new fans to the already beloved shows on the streamer.

She added, “We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem.” The shows will join fan-favorite AMC titles Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Here is the full list of added titles, which will be available on Netflix for 12 months:

A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1–3

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 1

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 1

Dark Winds Seasons 1–2

Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1–8

Gangs of London Seasons 1–2

Into the Badlands Seasons 1–3

Kevin Can F*** Himself Seasons 1–2

Monsieur Spade Season 1

Preacher Seasons 1–4

That Dirty Black Bag Season 1

The Terror Season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1, beginning January 15th, 2025.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1, beginning January 15th, 2025.

What does this mean for your favorite AMC shows? For one, Netflix has a much larger audience than AMC+, so more fans will be exposed to the magic of Anne Rice and the other shows. Newfound interest could also inspire the streamer to order new seasons or spinoffs of the shows, as we’ve seen happen with all of that Suits magic last summer. For now, the internet seems to be enjoying the newfound gems now that they are more accessible. And maybe one day, Daryl and Emily will meet in Paris.