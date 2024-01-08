It certainly didn’t hurt Suits that the streaming services did slow their original series output during Hollywood’s recent shutdown, which gave people even more available time to crank through the fluffy legal drama and watch Harvey Specter close those deals. Now, the show’s world has expanded because no studio can resist reviving a hit show where there’s potential. Here’s what we know about the Suits-related series that has been greenlit:

Suits successfully ran for nine seasons on the USA Network and concluded in September 2019. Currently, every season is available to stream on Peacock , although the first eight seasons dominated Netflix bingewatching sessions for much of 2023. Is this still a mild surprise? Perhaps, but the show was enjoyable enough while airing and has presumably been bolstered about curiosity about Meghan Markle’s pre-royal career.

Plot

NBCUniversal nursed that interest by having four Suits cast members (Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty) materialize at the recent Globes ceremony to present an award, as seen below.

The cast of #Suits reunite to present for the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2sblSZHwHI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

During the evening, Macht, who portrayed deal-maker extraordinaire Harvey Specter, remarked (to Variety) of the show’s zombie resurrection, “It’s just gotten incredible eyes. And we’re very grateful for it.” Whereas Adams, who embodied fake lawyer Mike Ross on the hit series, went further to declare, “If I got the phone call, I’d be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people.”

Could a real reunion actually happen? Suits creator Aaron Korsh has gone on record to declare that his new Suits-related show is not reboot, a revival, or a spinoff (the series previously spinoff with the short-lived Pearson series, starring Torres). The new show will likely not take place in New York but in Los Angeles, and the setup could be similar to how NCIS has expanded into different cities with different casts. Yet what’s most notable is that Deadline reports that this new show has been “fast tracked,” so ideally, we will know more soon.

Viewers will likely be disappointed if there isn’t some sort of crossover character or two, at least in the new show’s setup. If that happens, definitely do not expect to see Meghan Markle return as Rachel Zane, however, since she has spoken fondly of her previous experiences on the show but did not join her fellow cast members for this past weekend’s onscreen reunion.

Cast

Again, there has been absolutely no confirmation of any former cast members (or new ones) who are joining this continuation series. Still, there must be some logic behind trucking out four former cast members onstage at the Globes.