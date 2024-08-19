Netflix ‘s Emily In Paris finally (?) brought its leading lady together with Hot Chef Gabriel in the first half of Season 4. Presumably, Alfie has given up that fight after spotting the happy couple together at the masquerade ball, although who knows? Alfie doesn’t seem like he knows what’s best for Alfie, so he could be back, and you might be wondering when that could happen.

When Does Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out?

The drama will continue to unfold with five more episodes arriving on September 12 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST.

Less than a month shall pass before we will see whether Camille will inform anybody of her non-pregnant status, which she will not be able to hide for long. This could potentially, seeing as Camille’s girlfriend went back to Greece and broke off their relationship, also lead to impulsively toss herself at Gabriel. Hopefully, the show does not decide to tread that road again. (Be your own person, Camille!)

Lily Collins recently dropped some hints on what to expect next during Hollywood Reporter interview:

“A little more vacation mode, turning on. Work mode, turning off. Emily, putting her phone down for a little Roman Holiday, and we get to experience a little Christmas and winter, which is really, really fun for this season. So, it wouldn’t be Emily without more twists and turns and more drama, but definitely a more dynamic and vulnerable season and also cinematic. I’m excited for everyone to see the second half.”

From there, Netflix hasn’t revealed whether a fifth season will be coming, although Collins insisted, “I’m definitely not done playing Emily.” So there.