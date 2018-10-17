Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tonight, it’s all happening — the moment American Horror Story fans have been waiting for. Nearly seven years after we said goodbye to the Harmon family, Ryan Murphy is taking us back to the Murder House where it all started. In last week’s flashback episode, Madison Montgomery and the warlock Behold Chablis (newcomer Billy Porter) were headed to the haunted mansion at Cordelia’s behest to dig into the past of Michael Langdon, who viewers are already aware is the antichrist child of the ghost of Tate and human Vivien Harmon.

From the little we’re able to gather from the promo clip, above, it looks like at some point Constance Langdon — marking the triumphant return of Jessica Lange — met her demise in the Murder House, as she can be seen greeting Madison and Behold upon their arrival.

But other that that, the episode has been kept tightly under wraps. According to Murphy however, fans are gonna want to buckle in because it sounds like they’ve got one hell of a ride in store.

“So this is happening tomorrow night,” Murphy wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I am so proud. This AHS Return to Murder House episode is one of our best. Supreme Paulson killed it in ways you won’t believe.”

In addition to Lange returning, Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton will also be reprising their roles as Ben and Vivien Harmon, along with Taissa Farmiga as Violet Harmon and, ostensibly, Evan Peters as emo antichrist’s papa.

It should be riveting television, to say the least!