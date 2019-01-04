Former ‘American Idol’ Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Is Not Ashamed Of Being An Uber Driver Now

Entertainment Editor
01.04.19

Getty Image

You would think tabloids would know better than to stoop to shaming an actor for taking a regular day job after the drubbing those tabloids took so recently for shaming Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens for working at Trader Joe’s. Owens was, understandably, not ashamed about having a job, and is still being offered acting work between those non-acting gigs.

So now who do tabloid reporters think should be ashamed about working for a living like a regular human? *spins the wheel* It’s former American Idol co-host and stand-up comedian Brian Dunkleman, who hosted alongside Ryan Seacrest for only the first of the hit show’s sixteen seasons (although he did return for the series finale). Dunkleman is probably most known for walking away from the ratings juggernaut in 2002, but we’ll always recognize him for having one of the best last names — next only to Bortles — to shout accusingly in crowded spaces.

He also drives for Uber now, which he’s apparently supposed to be ashamed about? Dunkleman wasn’t taking any guff from tabloids who “exposed” his current job as there were anything to expose about working for a living to support his kid while spending more time at home instead of going out of town as a stand-up comic.

Dunkleman, who is currently battling for custody of his son, fired back at TMZ on Twitter, saying, “I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed. Print that.” He followed up by calling them “Human Barnacles” and pointing out, “I make over a grand on a good week motherf*ckers.”

