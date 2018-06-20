HBO

In the upcoming HBO limited series Sharp Objects, Amy Adams plays Camille Preaker, a Chicago reporter “who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls.” Based on the first novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, the story is a “psychological puzzle” in which Preaker “finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely,” especially due to her own tormented past. The character is figurative and literally scarred, hence the book and the show’s title, so Adams and her stand-in must wear prosthetic scars during certain scenes.

According to Adams, Flynn, and series creator Marti Noxon’s conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress had to defender her stand-in, named Reb, from aggressive and unwanted behavior at one point:

“So there was definitely an emotional component to putting on the scars in terms of seeing the damage that she had done to her body, but there also was that vulnerability that standing naked created. And I had this amazing stand-in, Reb, who they also scarred up because Jean-Marc wanted to see it and she would stand there every day, too. She was fantastic, and she also put up with a lot ’cause she wasn’t getting the sort of catharsis from the performance and she wasn’t treated the same way I’m treated. And I’ve never experienced this before but, because we looked so much alike, at one point somebody grabbed me really hard and pulled me. I went, ‘What’s going on?’ And they’re like ‘(Gasp) You’re not Reb!’ I went into producer [mode] and I was like, ‘You will not handle her like that.'”

As the others reacted, Adams said she “shouldn’t share that story” but did so anyway. Noxon agreed, saying the story was “true” and that others like it happened “all the time.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)