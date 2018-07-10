Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just in case you didn’t know, Parks and Recreation alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have a brand new show coming to NBC later this month. It’s not, of course, a continuation of their characters’ misadventures in mismanaging a local government, but rather a new reality competition series that pits people against one another in a friendly round of creative rivalry. Dubbed Making It, the show is executive produced by Poehler and Offerman, who also serve on the program’s panel of judges. It sounds wonderful, especially since NBC decided to promote it with a “pun-off” between the two.

“Y’all thready for this?” Poehler asks Offerman with the first pun of the evening. The latter’s response? To break out into his signature giggle, of course! The short, nearly two-minute clip features an array of craftsmanship-themed puns delivered by the two comedy actors, and it’s absolutely wonderful. Per NBC:

Each week eight all-around makers, from all walks of life, will take on a series of projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman, and our expert judges. Over the course of each episode, the contestants must tackle a different theme, hand-making items in different disciplines — the difficulty of which increases with every episode until a winner is crowned.

Making It premieres Tuesday, July 31st at 10pm ET on NBC. Until then, you’ve got exactly three weeks to brush up on your cross-stitching vocabulary.