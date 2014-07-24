An Anti-Tribute To Cosmo Kramer, The Worst Neighbor And Friend In TV History

Narrowing the field of Kramer’s offenses was perhaps the most difficult task for my researchers and lab-trained scientists, as nine seasons and 180 episodes created plenty of opportunities for Jerry’s neighbor to take advantage of all of his friends, murder animals and generally give nothing back to society. So I decided that for the sake of not turning this into a novel, we’d focus solely on the instances that violated the unwritten codes between neighbors, who just so happen to be best friends. After all, despite his own many flaws and generally terrible behavior toward others, Jerry was perhaps the most generous person in his own group of friends.
Before we get into these specific violations, let’s briefly examine Kramer’s entire body of work in being a detriment to this planet. For starters, he never had a job, which meant that he was constantly suckling from the government’s already raw and chewed up teat, and he clearly had no concern for managing his finances, as he was not only willing to sell his life stories to J. Peterman for a measly $750, with little to no negotiation process, but he threw a party for friends – that didn’t even include Jerry and George – to celebrate his “windfall.” Later, he’d give all of the money back because he was too inept to create new stories. Oh, and don’t even get me started about the fact that he had constantly displayed poor hygiene, and he wore the pants that he was returning to the store that he bought them from.
In addition to his dependency on welfare and the bottomless fridge that he helped himself to in Jerry’s home, Kramer filed at least two frivolous lawsuits against companies for the sake of making himself wealthy. He could have held himself accountable for his own actions as an adult, but instead he tried to make a poor, innocent tobacco company and a harmless coffee chain pay for his mistakes. Fortunately, karmic justice prevailed in that he screwed himself out of any settlements, and the innocent corporations were never harmed by Kramer and his greed again.
Over the years, Kramer’s reckless disregard for anyone but himself put a number of his friends and their loved ones in harm’s way, as he was responsible for Susan’s family’s cabin not only burning down, but the revelation of her father’s homosexual affair with John Cheever. In fact, we could make a case that on a philosophical level, Susan’s death was mostly a release from the constant mental anguish inflicted upon her by Kramer. Between stealing her lesbian love and eventually revealing that he never even knew her name, Kramer was far worse to Susan than George ever was, and that’s a remarkable statement because George basically murdered her.
The murder and abuse didn’t end with humans either. As we saw in the pilot, Kramer once had a dog, but what happened to that dog? It was never mentioned again, probably for reasons that would make even the dog-eaters at CNN cringe. Then there was Rusty. Poor, poor Rusty. What kind of soulless maniac and sociopath thinks that feeding an equine Beefareeno straight from the can is acceptable? At least Rusty lived, though. The poor whale that Kramer suffocated to death with a Titleist golf ball must have suffered in ways that we wouldn’t ever wish on our worst enemies. If Seinfeld ever returned for one more season or even episode, I would pray that Kramer meets the same fate as that poor mammal.
Now, I believe that I promised to make a point. Ah yes, Kramer was a terrible friend and neighbor to Jerry Seinfeld, who was practically a saint for what he put up with. Granted, there’s another argument to be made that Jerry was a sadomasochist who brought everything on himself, but I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. For a short explainer of how terrible Kramer was, we can always just resort to this opening clip from “The Bookstore,” the 17th episode of the show’s ninth season:
In defense of Kramer, some would argue that his plan with Newman to use homeless people in a rickshaw service was rather inhumane, but I actually thought that it was the best idea that he ever had. Think of the jobs that it could have created in major cities across America, had it not been ruined when Kramer’s runaway rickshaw almost murdered Elaine’s recovering heroin addict boyfriend. Funny how the best ideas are always ruined by heroin abusers.
But this thesis will not qualify for a Pulitzer with only a short clip, so I present these examples of why Kramer was the worst friend and neighbor in TV history.
I always thought Kramer was a bad person. I feel similarly about Taco on the League. Sometimes the wacky guy in the group is just a selfish, if eccentric, jerk.
Don’t sully the good name of Taco around here! He’s just an innocent pothead that lucks into money and women. And sings great songs.
Yeah, we all know the worst person on The League is Pete
Holy shit…what if I’m the selfish eccentric jerk in my group!?! This changes nothing!
Even though Jason Mantzoukas is fucking hilarious, Rafi is clearly the worst person on The League.
As long as thinking they are terrible people doesn’t stop you from recognizing their hilarity then you’re alright.
Kramer is definitely the worst friend in television history. That being said, nobody is a worse friend than Walter Sobchak.
Well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man
I dunno, Walter seems like he’d always have your back.
He DOES seem like he’d always have your back but, there’s still the whole “turned our friend’s scattering into a Vietnam memorial, then threw the ashes into your face” thing.
@IhateJimmyFallon: Walter was clearly still suffering from some PTSD due to his horrific battles in Que San. He backed The Dude up every time the Nihilist’s tried to collect ransom for Bunny. I mean, Walter was rolling with a damn uzi with the intent on beating the shit out of those who were threatening his friend. Do you think would Kramer would do that??? Hell no! He wouldn’t even stand up to some gay fellas who clearly stole Elaine’s Armoire.
Walter=stupid but loyal
Kramer= bumbling idiot and a Judas
Kramer does not kill the whale, it is saved by the heroic efforts of marine biologist George Costanza
He always wanted to pretend to be an architect, yet he saved the day. Although his honesty cost him the girl.
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who took issue with that error.
He also threw up on Susan, and prepared dinner in the shower.
But as I recall, the whale lived thanks to George.
I’d still say Newman giving Jerry fleas was much, much worse than almost anything Kramer did. And it led to Elaine being confused for Uncle Leo’s hotel room hooker.
The dinner salad was the worst one ever.
Peggy: “You have a garbage disposal in your bathtub?”
Kramer: “Oh, yeah, and I use it all the time. Yeah, I made this whole meal in there.”
Elaine: “This food was in the shower with you?”
Kramer: “Mm-hmm. I prepared it as I bathed.”
One of the better final season episodes with pretty solid plots for everyone – Jerry and the good/bad naked girlfriend, George driving James Spader into the Baskin Robbins ice cream case.
And the exchange between Puddy and Kramer during the shower disposal installation process, preceded by Puddy’s classic “sit and stare” pose on Elaine’s couch.
Puddy: “Puddy”
Kramer: “Is David Puddy there?”
Puddy: “Yeah, this is Puddy.”
THANK YOU. I went on a random-DVR’d Seinfeld bender recently and all I took away from it was “WHY DO THEY ALLOW THIS MONSTER IN THEIR LIVES?!”
I’d have shot the fizzy-haired freak after about the third unannounced pop-in. Barring any “Stand Your Ground” law in NY, I may have settled for smothering him in his sleep.
Jerry was a saint.
Like him or not, he’s still one of the best characters in tv comedy history.
Teenager me was a real piece of shit for not thinking Kramer was a gigantic asshole.
Don’t forget how he cost his friend Mickey, not one, but TWO jobs!
Not to mention, right after Mickey’s wedding to Karen, she turns to Kramer and says I really wanted you. Once again proving that Kramer cannot be trusted with your best girl. He also, used Mickey as a stand in for the boy who ran off when Kramer was babysitting him. That led to a mother freaking out and the boy wandering the streets of New York late at night, where no trouble is sure to happen.
Not trolling or anything, but this is one of the best articles I have ever read on WG.
“never had a job”
he made bagels until they went on strike.
And briefly drove a handsome cab and worked on Murphy Brown.
He was also a featured extra in a Woody Allen production in addition to performing for med school students.
He also dropped a huge ball of oil on Jerry’s newly-reconciled girlfriend in the episode with “the voice.”
Helllooooo!
which led to the company losing a lawsuit and going bankrupt. kramer emerges unscathed, as it’s implied that he blamed the intern and “intern darin” is going away for a long time.
Wait. Michael Richards is SIXTY-FIVE YEARS OLD???? Jebus.
And he went on a racial tirade at the laugh factory. Wait, that wasn’t a Seinfeld episode?
This article would actually be pretty good, if it weren’t factually wrong in at least a few places. Kramer was the epitome of an awful neighbour, but he wasn’t nearly as awful as this article claims.
@Thanksgiving Chimp – considering the comments have already pointed out that he has had multiple jobs and he didn’t kill a whale maybe you should do some reading before opening your mouth
I think you should all factually shut the H up.
I enjoyed this very much. I’m a huge Seinfeld fan and I totally get it—binge watch Seinfeld and you really do start to see Kramer as the Devil.
Never had a job???
H&H Bagels, a semi-professional acting career, the J Peterman Reality Tour host, pretending to be a doctor on multiple occasions (both as a therapist and a “Juliard-trained physician”), pretending to be a billionaire philanthropist that wants to build a roller coaster, accidentally becoming a businessman…
Never had a job???
I say he was a Jack of All Trades!
Also the CEO of Kramerica Industries.
I just realised that Jennifer Crittenden was a producer on Seinfeld, The Simpsons and Arrested Development. Nicely done.
And the whole burning down Susan’s parents cabin.
More animal cruelty/killing was when he hid his key to his unlocked lockbox in the neighbor’s bird dish which it swallowed and died. Leading Jerry to dig up the corpse because Kramer basically stole Jerry’s Jerry Lewis cufflinks.
There was also that time that he suggested he should perform a biopsy of George’s boss with his meat slicer.
The time he was making “pudding skin singles” and nearly killed Jerry with an improperly-stored X-acto knife.
He filled Jerry’s car WITH BLOOD
Lorne Malvo wasn’t that terrible.
I agree with all these points but come on! He’s the perfect characterization of an entitled, ignorant and narcissistic hipster doofus! He commits all these faux-pas’ and terrible deeds aloof of any consequence. He subscribes to New Age, anti-science beliefs AS WELL as conspiracy theories. He’s pretty much every stereotypical asshole in Portland (or even here, in my beloved Brooklyn), except he at least has a sense of humor about himself…
In the “Kramer stops talking” clip provided, Kramer accidentally kicks open Jerry’s fridge, revealing that his vertically split fridge is also split horizontally on the left side. I have never seen this before and it is BLOWING MY MIND.
I refused to watch Seinfeld for the longest time because I think Michael Richards is physically repulsive.
Kramer worked at the Bagel Store. Otherwise he was a self made millionaire, but frugal.
S.T.F.U. If he did not go on his “N” word rant this article’s title would read. “Why Kramer Is The Greatest”
DO NOT EVEN TRY TO DENY IT!!!!!!!!
You’re way, way, way off about Kramer never having a job. He worked at that bagel shop but went out on strike for several years. When he came back to work, that’s how Kramer learned about Festivus from Frank Costanza.
That one episode where Kramer bought the RV off of Jerry pissed me off to no end. After that, I saw everything Kramer did with disdain.
Kramer saved a baby from being castrated by a moil when everyone else thought nothing of it.
Kramer was no more of a douchbag than the rest of them. George was a compulsive liar and full of deceit, Elaine was a misanthropic bitch (still pisses me off when she basically cockblocked George by not letting Susan borrow one of her sponges), and Jerry was a worse, shallower womanizer than Kramer, with a serious superiority complex. I mean, breaking up with a girl because she eats her peas one at a time, or you think she MIGHT have fake breasts? At least Kramer dated a big girl every now and then. That show’s still the greatest, though. Long live Seinfeld.
I guess you’ve forgotten about the group of friends on “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia”?
That being negatively commented upon, you all seem to have watched lots of Seinfield….face it you luved it and all the characters that were ACTING>>COMEDY>>SITCOM……not to be taken so personally
Yeah, let’s face it. Kramer would have been so much funnier if he were polite, had a normal job, and was more considerate to Jerry. Seriously, you’re all stupid.