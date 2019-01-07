The Oscars are still struggling to find a host, after Kevin Hart stepped down following past anti-gay tweets surfacing, but maybe Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh can fill in? The pair highlighted their comedic timing at the 2018 Emmys (“The winner is La La Land” “No, don’t say that, anything but that”) before they were asked to co-host the Golden Globes. And the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve stars showed off their incredible comedic chemistry immediately.

The monologue started off funny, with Samberg and Oh taking turns “burning” Bradley Cooper (“You are hot”) to Michael B. Jordan (“More like Michael be buff AF”) to Amy Adams (a “mega-talented piece of crap”) before things took a turn for the solemn and poignant. “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change,” Oh said. “And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself, next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it’s real. Because I see you and I see you, all these faces of changes. And now, so will everyone else.”