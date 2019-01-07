Andy Samberg And Sandra Oh’s Golden Globes Monologue Was Hilarious And Poignant

Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.06.19

The Oscars are still struggling to find a host, after Kevin Hart stepped down following past anti-gay tweets surfacing, but maybe Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh can fill in? The pair highlighted their comedic timing at the 2018 Emmys (“The winner is La La Land” “No, don’t say that, anything but that”) before they were asked to co-host the Golden Globes. And the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve stars showed off their incredible comedic chemistry immediately.

The monologue started off funny, with Samberg and Oh taking turns “burning” Bradley Cooper (“You are hot”) to Michael B. Jordan (“More like Michael be buff AF”) to Amy Adams (a “mega-talented piece of crap”) before things took a turn for the solemn and poignant. “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change,” Oh said. “And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself, next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it’s real. Because I see you and I see you, all these faces of changes. And now, so will everyone else.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden Globes 2019#Andy Samberg#Golden Globes
TAGSANDY SAMBERGGOLDEN GLOBESGolden Globes 2019SANDRA OH

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP