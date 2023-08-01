On Monday the world was stunned to learn about the sudden passing of Euphoria actor Angus Cloud. He was 25 years old. On the HBO hit, Cloud played Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, a local drug dealer who’s close with Zendaya’s Rue. The cause of death has not yet been made public, but he passed away at his family’s home in Oakland, California. Euphoria was Cloud’s first big acting gig after he was discovered on the street, and the news inevitably inspired moving tributes from those who worked with him.

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson told Deadline. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Drake, one of the show’s executive producers, dropped a picture of Cloud on his Instagram Stories, with a caption reading, simply, “Good soul.”

Katherine Narducci, who played Fez’s grandmother in one episode, called him a “beautiful soul” who “exited to [sic] soon.”

Meanwhile, Javon Walton, who played Fez’s younger brother, took to Instagram to post a picture of the two on set.

The Euphoria Twitter account also paid tribute, writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

In a statement, the Cloud family said that Angus has been struggling “intensely” with the recent loss of his father.