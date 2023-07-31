Stunning news has arrived from TMZ, which first reported that Angus Cloud, who portrayed drug-dealing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s critically-acclaimed and popular Euphoria, has died at age 25 in Oakland, CA. His cause of death has not been revealed, although TMZ published a family statement, which relays how the actor endured a rough time following his father’s death:

The actor’s family tells us … “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” They continue, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Variety followed up with more confirmation of the sad news while noting that Cloud, who broke into the public consciousness with the Emmy-winning Sam Levinson series (which also happened to be his first acting credit), had several projects in various stages of development at the time of his death. These include Freaky Tales, starring Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn, and an Untitled Monster Movie from Scream 6 and Ready Or Not directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for Universal Pictures.

Previously, Cloud told GQ that he believed that an HBO representative was pulling his leg when he was scouted on a Manhattan street:

“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” he says. “I thought it was a scam.” But then, later, he later found himself in a nondescript room, filled with very serious people very seriously staring at him as he read lines from what would become Euphoria’s first episode. “I had to change it a little bit,” he says of the pages he was given. “To make it sound real, like how I would say it.”

HBO and the Euphoria production have tweeted twin statements: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

